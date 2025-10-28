Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Trump vows ‘more than the National Guard’ after suspected blue city slasher hit with dozens of charges

27-year-old Odyssey Head faces attempted murder, burglary, assault and arson charges following weekend incidents

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
President Trump hints at stepping up federal crackdown on blue city crime Video

President Trump hints at stepping up federal crackdown on blue city crime

Speaking to troops aboard the USS George Washington during a visit to Japan Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump hinted that the U.S. could send "more than the National Guard" into crime-plagued cities. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police have a man in custody in connection with a public transit slashing — and he's accused of two dozen more crimes, many of them violent — as President Donald Trump signals plans to step up his federal crackdown on blue-city crime.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man suffered a cut on the left side of his face while sitting on a Q train car in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, according to the NYPD.

On Tuesday morning, police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Brooklyn resident Odyssey Head on more than two dozen charges, including three of attempted murder.

The NYPD did not immediately release further details explaining the full list of allegations beyond Saturday’s Q train assault.

DEM GOVERNORS SUDDENLY CRACK DOWN ON CRIME AS TRUMP’S NATIONAL GUARD THREATS LOOM

Surveillance image shows a man in a black jacket, with a tan hood up and a black mask, wearing shorts and white. sneakers, on a Subway car.

The NYPD released this surveillance image of a man suspected of slashing a traveler on a Q train in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood Saturday morning. They later announced the arrest of 27-year-old Odyssey Head, who police accused of 25 charges, including three counts of attempted murder, multiple assaults and arson. (NYPD)

Other charges include multiple counts of burglary, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He faces trespassing and criminal mischief charges — and one count of arson.

FOX 5 New York reported that police were looking into a potential connection between the Q train slashing and two more that took place over the weekend, citing law enforcement sources.

Trump, speaking to American troops stationed in Japan Tuesday during a visit to the U.S. ally, said that he is considering stepping up his federal response to blue-city crime.

SEAN DUFFY: TRUMP'S CRIME CRACKDOWN IS GIVING DEMOCRATIC LEADERS A BLUEPRINT TO FOLLOW

trump speaks to troops aboard uss george washington in japan

US President Donald Trump delivers a speech to US Navy personnel on board the US Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the US naval base in Yokosuka on October 28, 2025.  (PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

So far, his plans have involved sending the National Guard into problematic areas.

"We have cities that have trouble. We can't have cities that are troubled, and we're sending in our National Guard," Trump told an assembly of U.S. sailors and Japanese allies. 

"And if we need more than the National Guard, we'll send more than the National Guard, because we're going to have safe cities. We're not going to have people killed in our cities."

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visit to the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi looks on aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, during their visit to the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, Japan, October 28, 2025. (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He condemned Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for failing to curb gun violence in Chicago, blasted South American drug traffickers and credited his aggressive policies for a drop in crime in Washington, D.C., where he first deployed the National Guard to assist local police earlier this year.

"Whether people like that or not, that's what we're doing," Trump said.
Close modal

Continue