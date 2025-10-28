Trump vows ‘more than the National Guard’ after suspected blue city slasher hit with dozens of charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police have a man in custody in connection with a public transit slashing — and he's accused of two dozen more crimes, many of them violent — as President Donald Trump signals plans to step up his federal crackdown on blue-city crime.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man suffered a cut on the left side of his face while sitting on a Q train car in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, according to the NYPD.

On Tuesday morning, police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Brooklyn resident Odyssey Head on more than two dozen charges, including three of attempted murder.

The NYPD did not immediately release further details explaining the full list of allegations beyond Saturday’s Q train assault.

Other charges include multiple counts of burglary, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He faces trespassing and criminal mischief charges — and one count of arson.

FOX 5 New York reported that police were looking into a potential connection between the Q train slashing and two more that took place over the weekend, citing law enforcement sources.

Trump, speaking to American troops stationed in Japan Tuesday during a visit to the U.S. ally, said that he is considering stepping up his federal response to blue-city crime.

So far, his plans have involved sending the National Guard into problematic areas.

"We have cities that have trouble. We can't have cities that are troubled, and we're sending in our National Guard," Trump told an assembly of U.S. sailors and Japanese allies.

"And if we need more than the National Guard, we'll send more than the National Guard, because we're going to have safe cities. We're not going to have people killed in our cities."

He condemned Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for failing to curb gun violence in Chicago, blasted South American drug traffickers and credited his aggressive policies for a drop in crime in Washington, D.C., where he first deployed the National Guard to assist local police earlier this year.

"Whether people like that or not, that's what we're doing," Trump said.