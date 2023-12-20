Trump team responds to Colorado ruling, Gaza hospital chief's interrogation video and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



‘ANTIDEMOCRATIC’ IRONY – Former Scalia clerk unleashes on Colorado removing Trump from ballot: ‘Terrifying to me as an American.’ Continue reading …

EVIL INTENT – Gaza hospital chief confesses to Hamas commander in interrogation footage. Continue reading …

FAITH IN FOCUS – In Advent and Christmas, ‘faith really comes into focus.’ Continue reading …

FLYING HIGH – State's new flag design gets greenlight after decades-old one labeled racist. Continue reading …

FAITH UNDER FIRE – The biggest US religious freedom stories of 2023. Continue reading …











POLITICS

‘EXTREME’ CRITICISM – Biden admin, Texas clash over immigration law marks latest border battle. Continue reading …

GREAT EXPECTATIONS – Trump's polls could point to a problem even in victory. Continue reading …

‘WAR ON NATURAL GAS’ – Biden admin is throwing $1B at cities to decarbonize buildings. Continue reading …

‘FRAUD’ – Progressive Dem who voted to defund police blasted for asking cops to patrol his home. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

CALIFORNIA STREAMING – Celebrity chef fed up with the Golden State and won't open another restaurant there. Continue reading …

HO HO HA – Parents poke fun at hilarious kids' Christmas wish lists in viral videos. Continue reading …

NO SECRETS – Teachers in England don't have to accept all student gender transition requests. Continue reading …

‘VERY CONCERNED’ – Union boss Randi Weingarten claims school choice 'undermines democracy.' Continue reading …





OPINION

LEE GREENWOOD – 3 ways we can preserve our nation this Christmas. Continue reading …

REBEKAH KOFFLER – Don't let American Bolsheviks cancel Christmas: A warning from Russian immigrant. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The DEI industrial complex is going to destroy any institution where it's allowed to operate. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden broke another record for daily crossings. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance tells guest host Kayleigh McEnany the Colorado Supreme Court is using legal process as 'political weapon' against Trump. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Host, panel on ‘Gutfeld!’ talk staffer sex scandal in the Senate. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

RIPPED FROM HEADLINES – True crime cases that captivated the nation in 2023. Continue reading …

ROYAL MATCHMAKER – Kate Middleton’s mom was key to locking down Prince William romance, experts say. Continue reading …

COMFORT AND JOY – Experts share how to stay stress-free around family during the holidays. Continue reading …

LEADING THE CHASE – Emerging Vikings linebacker dishes on My Cause My Cleats campaign. Continue reading …

DEAR SANTA – A red panda at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens painted "letters to Santa" and enjoyed a stroll through the festive Christmas display for the holiday season. See video …



WATCH

ARI FLEISCHER – The people of Colorado have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice. See video …

BRIAN BRENBERG – The government gets bigger with age. See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The DEI industrial complex is going to destroy any institution where it's allowed to operate and thrive because earned success will be over. Just look at what's happened to Disney and again, the Ivy League. The permanent bureaucracy has already adopted DEI and the government, of course. The military, we see that it's been captured by it as well."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.