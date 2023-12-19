LAURA: The DEI industrial complex is going to destroy any institution where it's allowed to operate

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on the battle over DEI policy on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The DEI industrial complex is going to destroy any institution where it's allowed to operate and thrive because earned success will be over. Just look at what's happened to Disney and again, the Ivy League. The permanent bureaucracy has already adopted DEI and the government, of course. The military, we see that it's been captured by it as well.

If these DEI set-asides are allowed to expand — and we see them expanding — the FBI will not be fair. The IRS won't be fair. The courts won't be fair. Everything will be rigged in favor of the DEI privilege and against everything they hate, which has merit, excellence, objective standards and tradition. And Democrats wonder why they're losing the blue-collar voters.

Now, one prominent human resources exec told The Guardian that he is already seeing CEOs go away from DEI. Good. It's about time. There must be no quarter for this whatsoever. This cancer must be excised — and immediately.