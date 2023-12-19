Gaza hospital 'safe place' for Hamas terrorists, hospital chief admits during interrogation

The head of a Gaza hospital has admitted to Israeli forces that the terror organization used his hospital to advance its military operations since the hospital is a "safe place."

Ahmad Kahlot, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, admitted in a bombshell interrogation with Israeli forces that Hamas used his hospital to hide high-ranking military activists.

"Because for them the hospital is a safe place," Kahlot said when asked why they hide in the hospital. "They won't be targeted when they are in the hospital."

Kahlot, who joined Hamas in 2010 and holds a rank equivalent to a brigadier general, explained that he knew 16 hospital staffers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and clerks, were also members of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

"I know 16 people. The positions are doctor or nurse or paramedic or clerk," Kahlot said, wearing an Israeli jail uniform.

Kahlot explained that the medical facility turned military hub was also used to house up to 100 high-ranking terrorists.

"They are the seniors, military and civilian officials," Kahlot explained. "They had rooms which they hid in. They stayed there 10 days, and then they changed places to a different place, and then they left the hospital."

The military post also contained areas for interrogations, internal and special security, Kahlot revealed. He said that each room had private telephone lines.

"There is a designated space for interrogations, internal security and special security," he revealed.

Kahlot also admitted that Hamas used an elaborate system of ambulances during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel to transport hostages.

"They have a private ambulance, even its color and the way it's painted are different, and it doesn't have a license plate," Kahlot said.

"They used it to transport the solider (kidnapped) and transport bodies," he said. "And they used it for other purposes that I don't know about, but I saw it come and go without taking out anyone that was injured."

The Hamas chief said that the ambulance system did not transport wounded citizens to other hospitals, calling the terror leaders "cowards."

"I once begged them to take a wounded man to the Indonesian hospital, to Shifa [Hospital], for treatment, but they refused," the Hamas official said. "His mission is more important."

"They are cowards because they left us in the field while they are hiding in secret places," Kahlot concluded, when asked what he thinks of Hamas. "The people are the ones who pay the price."

The hospital manager's interrogation comes after Israeli forces breached the Kamal Adwan Hospital on Dec. 12.

Since then, forces have captured 90 suspected Hamas terrorists from inside the medical facility and seized piles of weapons.