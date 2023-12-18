I sang ‘God Bless the USA,’ here are 3 ways we can preserve our nation this Christmas

Singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood joins 'FOX News @ Night' 40 years after the release of his song 'God Bless the USA' to discuss the decline in Americans who are proud of their country and the importance of faith in his life.
Lee Greenwood is singer-songwriter of seven No. 1 hit songs, and has 25 chart-topping singles to his credit. His most famous song, "God Bless the USA" commemorates its 40th anniversary. A supporter of America’s troops, Greenwood has started AdoptAVet.com to treat our heroes to patriotic entertainment on Veterans Day.
