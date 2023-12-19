JESSE WATTERS: Biden broke another record for daily crossings

Jesse Watters argued Tuesday the Biden administration is refusing to take the border crisis seriously as it continues to escalate on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR ADMITS SHE'S ‘AFRAID’ BIDEN WILL LOSE BIG DUE TO BORDER CRISIS

JESSE WATTERS: Well, what you're seeing isn't a crowd at a music festival. This isn't Times Square right before the ball drops. You're not looking at an Obama rally from Grant Park.

This is the southern border where the Third World showed up and said let me in. We're not asking them, "What are you planning on doing here? Do you have any drug habits? Do you have an arrest record?" We don't even know if they can read or write or if they've had all their shots.

The president's just letting them in. Border agents are saying this is the worst day they've ever seen. Biden broke another record for daily crossings, and our agents are outnumbered 200 to 1 at Eagle Pass. It's like the Alamo. Are we being conquered? We'll find out. Why isn't the White House taking this seriously?

The only action Joe Biden has taken on the border is taking offense. And let's give the Fox border drone an Emmy for technical achievement in a documentary. Because without images like this, you wouldn't fully grasp the enormity of the problem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas politicians finally stepped up. I was asking what the delay was, and we found out the Texas legislature is only in session once every two years. So Governor Abbott got around to signing a bill that turns Texas cops into Border Patrol agents. Texas cops can now arrest and deport illegals. "Binder" [White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre] says arresting and deporting illegals is dangerous, though.