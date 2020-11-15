Trump supporters hit with fireworks at restaurant after MAGA march

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Violent rioters throw fireworks at Trump supporters eating dinner after the MAGA march in Washington, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a suspect they said is connected with fireworks that went off at a D.C. restaurant on Saturday, hitting Trump supporters after the “Million MAGA March,” according to reports.

A video of the incident shows a large crowd descending on P.J. Clarke’s restaurant just a few blocks away from the White House. Amid a heated confrontation between a small group of Trump supporters and a hostile crowd, someone sets off fireworks that explode on the patio. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

On Sunday, police said they have arrested 26-year-old Javien Michael Dawson in connection with the fireworks, WRC-TV reported. He had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

It was one of more than 20 recorded arrests after the violence that ensued hours after tens of thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington to offer Trump support and urge him not to concede the election. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

NASA makes historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch

NASA has made its first operational SpaceX Crew Dragon launch, which was seen as an important milestone for the space program.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft lifted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center at 7:27 p.m. ET Sunday. Shortly after launch, the first-stage booster rocket separated from Crew Dragon and touched down on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, which was named Resilience by the crew, will reach the International Space Station around 11 p.m. ET Monday.

"Resilience rises," tweeted NASA at liftoff.

The Crew-1 mission is transporting NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi to the International Space Station aboard the Crew Dragon vehicle. It follows a successful Demo-2 mission earlier this year.

The six-month mission is the first crew rotation flight on a U.S. commercial spacecraft.

"A great launch!," tweeted President Donald Trump. "@NASA was a closed up disaster when we took over. Now it is again the 'hottest', most advanced, space center in the world, by far." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

'Christmas is probably not gonna be possible' this year, says CNN's Jake Tapper

CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper suggested during a Sunday interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci that Christmas is "probably not gonna be possible" this year as medical experts warn of COVID-19 spikes caused by widespread indoor holiday gatherings.

Case numbers for COVID-19 continue to rise in several states across the country, tampering the hopes of millions of Americans seeking to restore a sense of normality with the upcoming holidays.

Dr. Fauci, who serves as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that even with widespread distribution of a vaccine, the public "can’t abandon fundamental public health measures," specifically social distancing and mask-wearing.

"You can approach a degree of normality while still doing some fundamental health things that synergize with the vaccine to get us back to normal," Fauci said.

Tapper noted that based on Dr, Fauci's recommendations, which are expected to extend into the "the second or third" quarter of 2021, "Christmas is probably not gonna be possible." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.





'The Next Revolution' host Steve Hilton argued Sunday that Republicans and Democrats are at odds over the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

"We desperately need reform and national standards that everyone can trust," Hilton said. "And the first step in that is investigating every irregularity in this election to pinpoint the problems."

