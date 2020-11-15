Expand / Collapse search
Tim Allen
Tim Allen trolls progressives with 172-year-old quote

On Friday, he trolled his social media followers in the capitalist nation with a joke about Marxism.

Tim Allen is a fan favorite of many, but did you know that the famed actor started stand-up comedy on a dare? Check out this list of fun facts and things you need to know about Tim Allen.

Comedian Tim Allen once had a joke about the state of American manhood – two options: work or jail.

“Finally an honest progressive position: ‘…short-term demands among them a progressive income tax; abolition of inheritances and private property; abolition of child labor; free public education; nationalization of the means of transport,'” Allen tweeted. “Guess who wrote this.”

He then decided to source the quote – but with more than one tweet because of a misspelling.

In the first follow-up tweet: “Carl Marx. Communist manifesto. Wikipedia.”

In the second follow-up tweet “Karl.”

Allen is known for taking aim at liberals and political correctness in his field. 

The TV star’s smash hit comedy “Last Man Standing” will end after its upcoming ninth season. 

FOX confirmed the news last month that Season 9, which is set to premiere in January, will be the final outing for the Baxter family after the network snatched the show up from ABC for the final three seasons. 

The show follows the exploits of successful family-man Mike Baxter (Allen) as he navigates life as a particularly macho man who is also a married father of three adult daughters. 

As his latest series ends, the sitcom will have run an impressive 194 episodes in total.

After switching to FOX, the show found renewed success. The network reports that it was the most-watched Friday regular comedy telecast in 15 years.

