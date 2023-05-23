Trump to stand trial in March 2024 for alleged hush money payments

Former President Donald Trump appeared in a New York City virtual court hearing Tuesday, where a judge said Trump will go on trial March 25, 2024 - months before the 2024 presidential election - after he pleaded not guilty in April to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment.

Trump, who is running in 2024, has been prohibited from sharing any evidence turned over by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office during pre-trial discovery on social media while the case is ongoing.

NEW YORK JURY FINDS DONALD TRUMP SEXUALLY ABUSED E JEAN CARROLL IN CIVIL SUIT

New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan imposed the protective order May 8, but stopped short of imposing a gag order. Prosecutors requested the order after Trump criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Merchan and others.

Trump can speak publicly about the case but can be held in contempt if he uses evidence turned over by prosecutors to target witnesses and anyone else involved in the case.

On Tuesday, he appeared on a wide-screen next to his attorney, Todd Blanche. During the hearing, Merchan asked Trump if he has a copy of the protective order.

"Yes, I do," Trump replied.

Mechan then asked Blanche if he has explained to Trump that it constitutes a "mandate order" and warned that "violations could result in sanctions," that "could include a finding of contempt."

Trump is accused of concealing reimbursement payments made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, after Cohen paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels.

Trump also faces a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleges he raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store across the street from Trump Tower in Manhattan sometime in 1996.

A federal jury in New York decided Tuesday that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. He has been ordered to pay $5 million.