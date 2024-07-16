Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Trump shooter connected to Pittsburgh-area community college, two universities

Thomas Crooks graduated from Community College of Allegheny County and was linked to the University of Pittsburgh and Robert Morris University

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter , CB Cotton Fox News
Published
Neighbors speak out on Trump shooting suspect Video

Neighbors speak out on Trump shooting suspect

Amy and Holly, two neighborhood residents, talk about their scant interactions with Thomas Crooks.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, had just earned a college degree in engineering from an area community college two months ago. 

"We can confirm that Thomas Matthew Crooks graduated from the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) with an AS degree in Engineering Science in May 2024," the college told Fox News.

"Like all Americans, we are shocked and saddened by the horrific turn of events that took place in Butler, Pa., on Saturday," CCAC wrote in their statement. "We are grateful that former President Trump is safe and recovering, and we extend our condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore on their loss, and offer our thoughts and prayers to all others who have been impacted by this tragedy."

TRUMP SHOOTER THOMAS CROOKS CLASSMATES DESCRIBE QUIET STUDENT AS INVESTIGATORS SEARCH FOR MOTIVE

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.  (Handout via AFP)

"As the investigation into this weekend’s events continues, CCAC will fully cooperate with members of law enforcement," the statement continued. "The college will provide information in keeping with college policies and law enforcement protocols and practices."

Community College of Allegheny County

A sign for the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) Allegheny Campus is seen outside a building on its Allegheny campus. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

After graduation, Crooks applied to the University of Pittsburgh and was accepted as a transfer student for this upcoming fall, college spokesperson Jared Stonesifer told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Instead, he planned to enroll at Robert Morris University, school spokesperson Brian Edwards confirmed to the outlet. 

FBI HAS GAINED ACCESS TO THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS' PHONE IN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks is alleged to be the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Fox News Digital law enforcement source)

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022.

Corey Comperatore, 50, died Saturday night while shielding his wife and family from gunfire after Crooks snuck onto a roof and started shooting at Trump as he spoke at the rally.

FBI INVESTIGATES ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Saturday, struck and killed Comperatore in the crossfire. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing Crooks. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

Trump was injured in the shooting, along with David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, who were attending the rally.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.