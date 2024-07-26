Trump rally bullet trajectory analysis contradicts FBI 'shrapnel' testimony on Capitol Hill: report

A new look at the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a July 13 campaign rally found that the first of eight bullets fired by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks likely struck the Republican candidate in the ear, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported Friday that its own analysis of bullet trajectory, video, audio and photo evidence "strongly suggests" that the gunman's first shot "grazed" Trump's ear.

In all, at least three of the shots came close to seriously injuring the former president, according to the paper's analysts.

Trump, who was photographed from multiple angles bleeding from the right side of his head moments after the failed attempt on his life killed one of his supporters and seriously hurt two others, has said since the night of the attack that it was a bullet that struck him.

However, investigators have suggested it may have been debris.

"There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear," FBI Director Christopher Wray testified during a House hearing this week.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

However, the director's statement prompted a fiery response from Trump himself earlier in the week, when he blasted Wray on his social media platform Truth Social.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’ - Wrong!" wrote Trump, who nominated Wray for the directorship back in 2017.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday told NBC News evidence showed it was a bullet that went through Trump's ear and that Wray had "a credibility problem."

"We've all seen the video we've seen the analysis we've heard it from multiple sources in different angles that a bullet went through his ear," Johnson said. "I'm not sure it matters that much."

The FBI told Fox News Digital Thursday its priority was learning more about the reclusive would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, and his motive.

"Since the day of the attack, the FBI has been consistent and clear that the shooting was an attempted assassination of former President Trump which resulted in his injury, as well as the death of a heroic father and the injuries of several other victims," a spokesperson said.

"FBI Director Wray provided extensive congressional testimony on Wednesday about the FBI’s investigation. This was a heinous attack and the FBI is devoting enormous resources to learn everything possible about the shooter and what led to his act of violence."

However, the FBI's Shooting Reconstruction Team was still examining evidence from the scene – including recovered bullet fragments.

Crooks fatally struck 50-year-old Corey Comperatore and critically wounded David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74.

