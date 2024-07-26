Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Trump rally bullet trajectory analysis contradicts FBI 'shrapnel' testimony on Capitol Hill: report

FBI Director Christopher Wray said it could have been 'shrapnel' that struck the former president's ear

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
PITTSBURGH – A new look at the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a July 13 campaign rally found that the first of eight bullets fired by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks likely struck the Republican candidate in the ear, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported Friday that its own analysis of bullet trajectory, video, audio and photo evidence "strongly suggests" that the gunman's first shot "grazed" Trump's ear.

In all, at least three of the shots came close to seriously injuring the former president, according to the paper's analysts.

Trump, who was photographed from multiple angles bleeding from the right side of his head moments after the failed attempt on his life killed one of his supporters and seriously hurt two others, has said since the night of the attack that it was a bullet that struck him.

TIMELINE: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Donald Trump gestures while surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump gestures while surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he is helped off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

However, investigators have suggested it may have been debris.

"There’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear," FBI Director Christopher Wray testified during a House hearing this week.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

However, the director's statement prompted a fiery response from Trump himself earlier in the week, when he blasted Wray on his social media platform Truth Social.

FBI WANTS TO INTERVIEW TRUMP AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SOURCE

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’ - Wrong!" wrote Trump, who nominated Wray for the directorship back in 2017.

SECRET SERVICE TURNED DOWN LOCAL DRONE ‘REPEATEDLY’ AHEAD OF TRUMP JULY 13 RALLY: WHISTLEBLOWER

Armed men stand over the body of the would-be Trump assassin, whose face is blurred

Authorities approach the suspected gunman from where he fell after the U.S. Secret Service returned fire after an apparent assassination attempt on former President Trump. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday told NBC News evidence showed it was a bullet that went through Trump's ear and that Wray had "a credibility problem."

"We've all seen the video we've seen the analysis we've heard it from multiple sources in different angles that a bullet went through his ear," Johnson said. "I'm not sure it matters that much."

OFFICER REPORTED MAN AT TRUMP RALLY WITH RANGEFINDER 30 MINS BEFORE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SOURCE

The FBI told Fox News Digital Thursday its priority was learning more about the reclusive would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, and his motive.

"Since the day of the attack, the FBI has been consistent and clear that the shooting was an attempted assassination of former President Trump which resulted in his injury, as well as the death of a heroic father and the injuries of several other victims," a spokesperson said. 

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks

Thomas Matthew Crooks is alleged to be the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

"FBI Director Wray provided extensive congressional testimony on Wednesday about the FBI’s investigation. This was a heinous attack and the FBI is devoting enormous resources to learn everything possible about the shooter and what led to his act of violence."

Donald Trump arrives to the Republican National Convention

Former President Trump arrives at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

However, the FBI's Shooting Reconstruction Team was still examining evidence from the scene – including recovered bullet fragments.

Crooks fatally struck 50-year-old Corey Comperatore and critically wounded David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74.

