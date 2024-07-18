Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump pays emotional tribute to Corey Comperatore during RNC speech: 'Spirit that forged America'

Trump held a moment of silence for the Pennsylvania father

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Trump honors man killed during assassination attempt Video

Trump honors man killed during assassination attempt

Former President Trump remembers Corey Comperatore at the Republican National Convention with a moment of silence.

Former President Donald Trump paid tribute to firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the attempt on Trump’s life during a Pennsylvania rally last weekend.

"Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, and seriously wounded two other great warriors... David Dutch and James Copenhaver. I spoke to all three families of these tremendous people—our love and prayers are with them, and always will be," Trump said. 

"Corey, a highly respected former fire chief... was accompanied by his wife Helen... and two precious daughters," he continued. "He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets... what a fine man he was."

Trump then walked over to Comperatore’s firefighting jacket and helmet, which were sent to the convention by the family and were placed next to Trump on the stage, asking for a moment of silence for the Pennsylvania father. 

TRUMP GETS THUNDEROUS, STANDING OVATION AS HE ENTERS STAGE FOR RNC SPEECH

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed at his rally, on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024. 

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed at his rally, on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

"There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others," Trump said, noting that Comperatore was killed while shielding his family from the incoming bullets. "This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness."

Comperatore, a 50-year-old resident of Sarver, Pennsylvania, served as a fire chief for the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company. Before sending the gear to Milwaukee to join Trump onstage, the firehouse honored him by hanging the coat and helmet outside the building after his death. 

A turnout coat and helmet are pictured onstage as a picture of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trumps attempted assassination is shown during his speech

A turnout coat and helmet are pictured onstage as a picture of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trumps attempted assassination is shown during his speech on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

HULK HOGAN ENDORSES TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT AT RNC: 'LET TRUMP-A-MANIA MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN'

Trump officially accepted the Republican nomination for the presidency before his remarks Thursday, signing the paperwork with former First Lady Melania Trump by his side. 

Donald Trump kisses the helmet of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump kisses the helmet of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His remarks cap off the party’s four-day convention, which started Monday with Trump announcing Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.

More from Politics