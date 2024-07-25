Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Secret Service turned down local drone ‘repeatedly’ ahead of Trump July 13 rally: whistleblower

Sen. Josh Hawley says whistleblower revealed offers had been denied more than once

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
New bodycam footage reveals moments officers reached roof after Trump shooting Video

New bodycam footage reveals moments officers reached roof after Trump shooting

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton reports that different agencies disagree on the events at the Trump rally shooting.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

PITTSBURGH – Local law enforcement repeatedly offered to provide drone coverage in the sky above former President Donald Trump’s July 13 campaign rally – where he survived a failed assassination attempt – but was rebuffed by the U.S. Secret Service, according to Sen. Josh Hawley, citing a new whistleblower.

"According to one whistleblower, the night before the rally, U.S. Secret Service repeatedly denied offers from a local law enforcement partner to utilize drone technology to secure the rally," Hawley, a Missouri Republican and member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, wrote in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"This means that the technology was both available to USSS and able to be deployed to secure the site. Secret Service said no."

WHISTLEBLOWER REVEALS WHY TRUMP RALLY OFFICER ASSIGNED TO SHOOTER'S PERCH MOVED

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FBI Director Christopher Wray, whose agency has taken a lead role in the investigation, confirmed during a congressional hearing this week that the would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, flew a drone of his own overhead before Trump took the stage.

"This raises an obvious question: why was the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) not using its own drones?" Hawley wrote.

Butler Farms Show

An aerial view of the Butler Farm, where former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally on July 13. A gunman opened fire from a rooftop about 150 yards from the stage in a failed assassination attempt that has prompted multiple investigations into the major security lapse that allowed him to get close. (Fox News)

The USSS did not ask for local partners to fly their drones until after the shooting was over and a counter-sniper took down the gunman, according to the whistleblower.

OFFICER REPORTED MAN AT TRUMP RALLY WITH RANGE-FINDER 30 MINS BEFORE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SOURCE

Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling on a roof moments before he attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Blurry cellphone video shows a rallygoer's perspective of Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling on a roof moments before he attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. (DJ Laughery)

"The whistleblower further alleges that after the shooting took place, USSS changed course and asked the local partner to deploy the drone technology to surveil the site in the aftermath of the attack," Hawley wrote.

The senator asked Mayorkas to hand over all DHS communications regarding drone coverage for the rally as part of a congressional investigation into the security failure that allowed an armed man within 150 yards of the former president.

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"It is hard to understand why USSS would decline to use drones when they were offered, particularly given the fact USSS permitted the shooter to overfly the rally area with his own drone mere hours before event," he wrote. "The failure to deploy drone technology is all the more concerning since, according to the whistleblower, the drones USSS was offered had the capability not only to identify active shooters but also to help neutralize them."

Armed men stand over the body of the would-be Trump assassin, whose face is blurred

Authorities approach the suspected gunman from where he fell after the U.S. Secret Service returned fire after an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

EXCLUSIVE TRUMP RALLY VIDEO SHOWS CHAOS AFTER GUNMAN OPENED FIRE

Crooks struck at least four people with AR-15 fire from the rooftop, killing a 50-year-old father of two named Corey Comperatore and seriously wounding David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74. Trump later said he had been shot in the right ear, and photos from the scene showed him getting back to his feet after ducking for cover with blood on the right side of his head.

Crooks is believed to have cased out the rally venue in advance of the attack and arrived with multiple explosive devices that authorities recovered from his vehicle.

It's not surprising that local authorities were turned down regarding their drone, said Bill Gage, a retired Secret Service agent and a consultant at Safehaven Security Group.

Blood is seen in the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc.

Blood is seen in the stands after gunshots were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. The gunman and a bystander were killed. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

"That whistleblower is gonna be local law enforcement, and USSS would never allow a non-USSS drone," the expert on active shooter response told Fox News Digital.

There are "too many issues," he said, including drone specifications, federal flight rules and training for both the operator and the spotter.

"There needs to be a serious rethinking of the protective model that the USSS uses," he said. "The model is sound and proven, but how local assets fit in needs to be reassessed."

Kimberly Cheatle sits behind a microphone during a congressional hearing

Then-United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee during a hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building on July 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Previous whistleblowers have also approached Hawley's office with details about the event, including an explanation for why the rooftop Crooks accessed before opening fire had been unmanned.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An officer assigned to the rooftop allegedly abandoned it due to high heat. 

Following congressional testimony on the matter, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned.