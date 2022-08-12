Trump reveals if he wants FBI search warrant unsealed, AOC's constituents sound off, and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘UNAMERICAN, UNWARRANTED’ - Trump reveals if he wants Mar-a-Lago search warrant unsealed after judge gives DOJ deadline. Continue reading …

AOC’S CONSTITUENTS SPEAK OUT - Do AOC's constituents back her calls to defund the police as violent crime surges in the district? Continue reading …

'MORE HARM THAN GOOD' - Energy reps sound alarm on Dems' spending bill over recession fears. Continue reading

REMEMBERING GABBY PETITO – A look back one year after Gabby Petito’s death at a domestic violence incident that could have prevented a murder. Continue reading …

CANNOT BE TRUSTED - FBI raid on Trump latest proof of Democrat war on rule of law, writes Newt Gingrich. Continue reading …



POLITICS

‘DISARM THE POLICE’ – Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s appointee to Board of Pardons sought to abolish mandatory life sentences for murderers. Continue reading …



RALLYING HIS BASE - Washington Post op-ed condemns Trump supporters for buying into 'fantasy' of 'persecution.' Continue reading …

NOT TAMPERING CRITICISM - Republicans slam AG Garland for personally approving Mar-a-Lago raid: 'Politically-motivated witch hunt.' Continue reading …

‘I WILL CHOOSE THE CONSTITUTION’ – Rep. Liz Cheney, (R-Wyo.), facing near-certain defeat in Wyoming's GOP primary, eyes bigger battle ahead. Continue reading …

-

MEDIA

CALIFORNIA’S GENDER PREDICAMENT - California Department of Education advocates books promoting gender transitions to kindergartners. Continue reading …



‘IT’S BOTH SIDES’ - CNN anchor pushes back against ‘both sides’ claim that Democrats use violent rhetoric. Continue reading …

‘LIBERAL BIAS’ - NY Times staffer wanted to check with Schumer before running Sen. Tim Scott op-ed, Bari Weiss says. Continue reading …

‘TOXIC’ - Ted Cruz blasts Randi Weingarten for claiming conservatives are trying to ‘undermine’ teachers. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - After 72 hours of silence, Attorney General Merrick Garland came out of hiding. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - We're now fully immersed in yet another anti-Trump witch hunt. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Our republic is being pulled apart at the seams. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PARADE OF HEROES – New York City's Chrysler Imperial parade car has been carrying America's heroes for 70 years. Continue reading …

‘NOT EXPECTED TO SURVIVE’ - Anne Heche rep says star suffered 'severe' brain injury after fiery crash. Continue reading …

SPORTS BAR ROYALTY - Meet the American who created the nation's first sports bar in St. Louis: World War II veteran Jimmy Palermo. Continue reading …

PRO WRESTLING REVOLUTIONARY - WWE legend Shawn Michaels opens up on DX’s ‘old school heat,’ popularity of the crotch chop and more. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Our 246-year-old republic is being pulled apart at the seams. So dictators can now say, "Look, we told you this entire democracy thing was a scam."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

