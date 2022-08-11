FBI raid on Trump latest proof of Democrat war on rule of law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

We are watching the American left methodically destroy the Constitution and the rule of law.

The Washington establishment is deeply hostile toward former President Donald Trump. It has contempt for at least half of the American people. And it adamantly opposes the idea of reforming the deep-state bureaucracies. All too many conservatives don’t fully understand this.

For several generations, the right has grumbled while allowing the left to take over more and more of the American system.

SEN. GRASSLEY SLAMS DOJ'S SILENCE ON TRUMP RAID: 'TRANSPARENCY BRINGS ACCOUNTABILITY'

Conservatives in general – and establishment Republicans in particular – have insisted on pretending that our opponents are reasonable people operating within ground rules that President Dwight Eisenhower and the World War II generation would have understood.

While I was being interviewed on a TV show immediately after 30 FBI agents occupied the private home of Donald Trump, a former (and probably future) president of the United States, it hit me: Many people who should be enraged are calmly asking the FBI to explain what it is doing.

But the modern FBI isn’t going to tell them the truth.

We know the FBI lied to judges about the fake Russian Dossier. We know the FBI has had two years to follow up on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and hasn’t. When Hillary Clinton had more than 100 emails containing classified information on the server in her home, the FBI did not raid her house. When Hillary Clinton deleted 31,000 emails, used BleachBit software to wipe her system, and had her staff use a hammer to literally destroy a hard drive, she faced no legal consequences.

Even further back, when former Clinton administration National Security Advisor Sandy Berger went into the National Archives and was caught literally stuffing secret documents about 9/11 down his pants, he was given a slap on the wrist (a $50,000 fine and a temporary revocation of his security clearance).

As we learn more about the raid on Mar-a-Lago, the situation becomes sicker.

The FBI went judge shopping to get its warrant signed. Agents found a judge who had twice donated to Barack Obama – and had defended Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile and purportedly close friend of former President Bill Clinton. This judge would have agreed to sign anything designed to hurt Trump.

And the recent outrages extend beyond Trump.

A day after the raid on Mar-a-Lago, FBI agents tracked down Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry and confiscated his cellphone, which contained legislative material, private messages, and other information which the executive branch has no right to acquire.

This fits with a report that the FBI agents opened a letter from outgoing President Barack Obama to incoming President Trump and read it. This is a confidential document between the two highest elected officials in America.

The arrogance, aggressiveness, and dishonesty of the FBI has turned it into the left-wing secret police. It is far from the traditional American vision of law enforcement, truth-seeking, and equal justice.

And the problem is not only within the FBI.

When Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stood in front of the U.S. Supreme Court at a pro-abortion rally and said Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh had "released the whirlwind," and would "pay the price" for their court decisions, he was undermining the Constitution and committing a felony (since it is illegal to threaten a federal judge about a case).

When the White House Press Secretary says the 87,000 new IRS agents the Democrats want to hire will only audit big corporations and the incredibly wealthy, she is clearly lying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Across America, left-wing district attorneys are refusing to enforce the law. Murders, rapes, carjackings, and robberies are skyrocketing as a result. Their refusal to enforce the law – which they are sworn to uphold – is a further step toward undermining the Constitution and the rule of law.

Every American should understand how direct and serious the threat is.

Then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan warned us that: "Freedom is a fragile thing and it's never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now it is our time to stand in the breach, defend freedom, and insist the Constitution and the rule of law be upheld. It is our job to arouse the American people and get every citizen who loves America to vote this November.

We still have the right to insist on Abraham Lincoln’s "government of the people, by the people, for the people." If we do not act, the forces that are threatening us will establish government of the deep state, by the deep state, and for the deep state.

That would be the end of the American dream.

It is that serious.