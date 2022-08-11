Jesse Watters on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: Garland did what Biden wanted

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters shredded the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: After 72 hours of silence, Attorney General Merrick Garland came out of hiding and confessed that he okayed the raid.

…

Garland may have pulled the trigger, but he got the go-ahead from Joe. How do we know? Biden told aides he wanted Trump prosecuted. "Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted. He has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who's willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6."

MUKASEY ON TRUMP RAID: WHAT MADE IT 'IMPOSSIBLE' FOR FBI TO USE LESS INTRUSIVE MEASURES?

Garland got the message and did what the big guy wanted, but the raid was a replay of the Mueller investigation. Remember when Trump handed over thousands and thousands of documents, showed the special counsel everything and they still tried to charge him with obstructing a crime that he didn't commit? The same thing happened this summer. Trump's team cooperated. It was friendly. They handed over boxes that the liberal librarian wanted over at the archive, but the feds still slapped Trump with a subpoena in June and Trump kept cooperating.

A team flew down to Mar-a-Lago . Trump's lawyers showed them what was in boxes. They said, "Whatever you're looking for, here, just take it." They all had a nice lunch by the pool, probably. Trump poked his head in at one point and said, "Hey guys, whatever you need, have at it. No problems." The feds said, "Okay, just keep this stuff secured in here" and told them to throw an extra lock on it real tight and they did. They threw some extra locks on the room.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Everything seemed fine. You know how lawyers are. It's always a process. You know, they bill by the hour and some of this stuff wasn't even documents. It was, like, golf balls and Oval Office raincoats. You know, Trump's a memento guy. You've seen inside his office. There is a lot of clutter, memorabilia. Trump's team thought they'd given him everything they asked for, but the next thing you know, 30 guys show up with guns and want to look in Melania's closet. What changed?

WATCH THE FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: