Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ following fiery crash, rep says

The actress suffered a ‘severe’ brain injury after she was involved in a fiery car crash

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Anne Heche remains in a coma after suffering a "severe" brain injury and is "not expected to survive," a representative for the actress told Fox News Digital. 

The rep added that Heche’s wish had always been to be an organ donor and "she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement continued. 

Anne Heche (pictured in 2020) was under the influence of "cocaine" and possible also fentanyl when she crashed her car into a home on Friday in Los Angeles. (Michael Bezjian)

The rep added, "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work --especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Heche sustained severe burn injuries and when she was removed from her Mini Cooper after a fiery 90-mph car crash last week when she drove into a home in Los Angeles. 

