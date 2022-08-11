Sean Hannity: We're now fully immersed in yet another anti-Trump witch hunt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed the vagueness of the document that spurred the raid on Trump's home at Mar-A Lago on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: FBI RAID ON TRUMP'S FLORIDA HOME IS A CLEAR AND GROSS ABUSE OF POWER

SEAN HANNITY: One individual with access to the FBI search warrant used at Mar-A-Lago is revealing new details to this show tonight about that document. And tonight, we can exclusively report that the warrant identified two very vague categories of interest. One, documents that should or could be in the National Archives, and two, anything else that might be more classified. It was actually that general.

Now, Mr. Garland, let's see the affidavit that you presented to the Trump hating, Obama loving Jeffrey Epstein's friend's defender magistrate, because the list of what they took was kind of also vague and meaningless. So the affidavit, what you did to get this warrant, you took responsibility today. We'd like to see it. And I said on day one that this was one big giant fishing expedition, expedition.

I believe this was all a pretext. And they were looking for any and all documents at Mar-A-Lago. It is official. We're now fully immersed in yet another anti-Trump witch hunt. Now you show me the man we'll find the crime. Now you can. Except they never, ever seem to find the crime in the case of Donald Trump, because one doesn't exist. And by the way, what they took was meaningless, seemingly what we know now. And at the same time, Joe Biden and his son Hunter are well, they're enjoying a lavish vacation at an exclusive island in South Carolina.

