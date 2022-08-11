Laura Ingraham: Our republic is being pulled apart at the seams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham explained how President Biden, who was traditionally known as the leader of the free world, had become a laughingstock on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Doesn't he look like a guy who just got a lot of wedgies in, like, sixth grade? I'm sorry. I'm going to be forever grateful to Mitch McConnell for keeping that apparatchik off the court. Today, he said a lot of nothing. He changed no minds about the propriety of this raid — not a single one. Now, what we've witnessed this week, including today's five minutes of nothing, is a sham.

LAURA INGRAHAM: OUT GOVERNMENT IS BEING RUN BY A CADRE OF POWERFUL POST-AMERICAN FORCES

It's a total embarrassment for America. Now, putting Trump in the vice of the current president's FBI is what you'd expect from Russia's FSB, not a proud, constitutional republic. The signal to the world is unmistakable. Our 246-year-old republic is being pulled apart at the seams. So dictators can now say, "Look, we told you this entire democracy thing was a scam."

Turns out, their president can try to put his political critics in jail just like we do. Now, our president, who traditionally is known as the leader of the free world, has become a laughingstock so afraid of his political nemesis that let it be known to his DOJ goons that they needed to finish off Trump politically for good. Now, remember, as we told you on Monday, it was last spring that Biden's people used their stenographers at The New York Times to pass word onto Garland.

They reported that Biden privately complained that he wanted Garland to act more like a prosecutor when it came to Trump and Jan. 6. Well, message received. Biden and the DOJ have now totally lost control of this narrative. After that dramatic Monday raid, they were positively shocked and stunned to see Republicans closing ranks, something they rarely do.

