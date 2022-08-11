California Department of Education advocates books promoting gender transitions to kindergartners

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The California Department of Education’s recommended reading list promotes books for kindergartners about students transitioning, and for high schoolers about students kneeling during the national anthem.

The recommended reading list is housed in the "curriculum and instruction resources" section of the California Department of Education's website, suggesting dozens of books for each age group.

"Call me Max," a book listed as being appropriate for grades K-2, is about a student who "lets his teacher know that he wants to be called by a boy’s name."

In the book, narrated by Max, he raises his hand when his teacher called his name on the first day of school. "I wondered if she thought my name didn't make sense for me. I felt that way too," the book reads.

It also describes Max deciding which bathroom to use. "When I went to the store with my dad, I went to the bathroom with him. When I went to the store with my mom, I went to the bathroom with her. But at school, I had to pick which bathroom to use," the book read.

The description for the book "Calvin" says that "Calvin has always been a boy, even if the world sees him as a girl."

"It Feels Good To Be Yourself: A Book about Gender Identity," also targeted toward K-2, is "an expansive, affirming look at gender identity [which] explores identities across the spectrum as it introduces various children."

"Your gender identity might match what people thought you were when you were born, or it might not," the book reads. It tells a story of Alex, who is "both a boy and a girl."

"When Alex was born, everyone thought Alex was a girl, but Alex is both boy and girl. This is Alex’s gender identity" the book reads.

"There is no such thing as a book about children transitioning genders that is appropriate for a school to recommend to kindergartners," said Parents Defending Education Director of Outreach Erika Sanzi. "The Department of Education should be worrying much more about reading and math and civics than the gender ideology they’re peddling to students, often behind the backs of parents."

For middle schoolers, the main character of the book "Rick" grapples with his own identity, after being "uncomfortable with his father’s jokes about girls, and his best friend’s explicit talk about sex."

The book description says Rick discovers his identity "may just be to opt out of sex altogether."

For high schoolers, the reading guide recommends the book "Stay Gold," with two main characters, one named Pony who is "concealing his transgender identity," and Georgia, "a cisgender cheerleader counting the days until she graduates."

The book "Why We Fly" discusses two girls on a cheerleading team who stage a protest during the National Anthem. The book’s authors said they were inspired by Colin Kaepernick taking a knee to protest racial injustice.

The book also depicts one of the main characters getting high from a weed pen in a school locker room.

"I unzip my bag … and take out … my vape pen … I exhale a steam of vapor just as the door swings open," the book reads.

It later depicts her getting high at home, then trying to conceal it from her parents when they return unexpectedly.

The California Department of Education did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.