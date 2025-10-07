Trump thanks group representing families of hostages for Nobel Peace Prize appeal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued a letter to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum on the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre, thanking them for their appeal to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

"Since the abhorrent events of October 7, 2023, that saw families ripped apart, children torn from their parents’ arms, and innocent people shot, killed, and raped, I have been resolved to returning all the hostages home, and ensuring the total destruction of Hamas so these horrific acts may never be repeated. These unspeakable scenes have been seared into our memories, and we will never forget," Trump wrote.

"My entire administration has been touched by the fact that, through the unimaginable pain and suffering of spending two years not knowing where your loved ones are, you have continued telling their stories and advocating on their behalf."

On Monday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a letter to the Nobel Committee, saying that after two years of suffering, they felt that Trump’s efforts brought them to a turning point. The group also acknowledged the number of hostages released since Trump’s inauguration, giving some families their loved ones and others "the dignity of burial and closure."

"President Trump's determination to bring peace made possible what many said was impossible. From the moment of his inauguration, he brought us light through our darkest times," the forum wrote. "We are confident that he will not rest until the last hostage is brought home, the war has ended, and peace and prosperity are restored to the people of the Middle East."

"In this past year, no leader or organization has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump. While many have spoken eloquently about peace, he has achieved it. While others have offered empty promises, he has delivered tangible results that have saved countless lives," the forum added.

It’s unclear whether Trump will win the prize, but that does not mean he has given up on achieving peace and ending the war.

Trump over the weekend urged the negotiators involved in the indirect talks to "move fast," but he signaled that he viewed Hamas’ response as positive and called on Israel to "immediately stop the bombing of Gaza."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the 20-point plan while in the U.S. last month. While Hamas said it was ready to release the hostages, it did not give a definitive answer on Trump’s plan.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed Trump’s deal as "a historic opportunity to close this dark chapter, and to build a foundation for lasting peace and security for all."

Chief negotiators from Israel and Hamas convened in Egypt on Tuesday as negotiations regarding Trump’s peace plan continued. An Egyptian official with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press that Hamas and Israel agreed on most of the first-phase terms, including the release of the hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire.

Fox News Digital’s Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.