Trump calls on NYPD to reinstate suspended ‘Trump 2020’ cop: 'Let New York’s Finest finally do their job'

President Trump on Tuesday called on NYPD brass to allow the officer who was suspended for blaring “Trump 2020” from his patrol car loudspeaker to return to work.

“Let New York’s Finest finally do their job!,” the president said in one of a series of posts that linked to the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

NYPD'S SUSPENSION OF 'TRUMP 2020' COP IS 'DOUBLE STANDARD,' UNION SAYS

Trump linked to the Police Benevolent Association, which endorsed the president in August, that noted the level of violence in the Big Apple.

“FIFTY-THREE. That’s how many NYers were shot this week. A 279% INCREASE. 53 families upended by shootings that @NYCMayor seems to ignore. How has defunding worked? How have the violence interrupters worked? We need cops & sane public safety policies,” the PBA tweet said and linked to The Post’s story from Sunday reporting that seven people were victims of gun violence over the weekend.

Trump later linked to that tweet again and addressed voters in New York.

“Vote for Trump. What (the Hell!) do you have to lose?,” the president said.

In another, the president said, “Thank you to the most incredible people on earth. I stand with you 100%. Get that great Officer back to work!”

It linked to a Sunday post by the SBA hitting the Democrats for their support of nationwide protests that have at times become violent and the movement to defund the police.

FAMILY DESCRIBES HORROR AS VIOLENT MASKLESS RIOTERS THROW ROCKS, ATTACK 'JEWS FOR TRUMP' CONVOY

“Police Officers across the nation are advocating for TRUMP and rightfully so. The Democratic Party has abandoned police officers, encouraged violence and lawlessness. People are being murdered in Democratic run cities,” the SBA wrote in the tweet.

He also retweeted a post by the SBA claiming that Mayor Bill de Blasio will describe incidents in which Trump supporters have been the targets of anti-Trump groups as “peaceful protests.”

“Law & Disorder in DeBlasios NYC. He will describe this as PEACEFUL PROTESTORS throwing objects at Trump supporters on Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn and have the NYPD Stand Down!,” the SBA wrote.

A convoy containing Rudy Giuliani and other Trump supporters was pelted with eggs and insults Sunday as it drove through Manhattan.

The tweet linked to a video that appeared to show people throwing stones at a car displaying Trump flags.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“and I wonder what he’s going to do with the people throwing stones down the prospect expressway and BQE at a trump rally endangering the many drivers on the road and potentially causing death didn’t see anyone tweeting about that l. low-life bum Bozo,” the tweet from a user called boroparkhocker said.