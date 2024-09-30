Trump launches GoFundMe to help Hurricane Helene victims, raises more than $1M

Former President Trump raised more than $1 million dollars on Monday to benefit victims in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Helene.

A GoFundMe page was launched by the Trump campaign following the former president's visit to battered Georgia where he toured hard-hit areas left in Helene's wake.

"With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand," the page states. "All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for your fellow Americans who are suffering."

Donors included former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who gave $500,000. Bass Pro Shop, known for its chain of wilderness-themed stores and wide array of hunting, fishing & outdoor gear, gave $100,000.

A donor by the name of Dana White, presumably the CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship who is a close friend of Trump's and spoke at this year's Republican National Convention, also gave $100,000.

Hedge fund billionaire William Ackman also pledged $100,000. Other donors included Kid Rock, U.S. Sen. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wy., and personal injury attorney Dan Newlin.

Trump paid a visit to Valdosta, Georgia on Monday where he criticized the federal response to the disaster.

"Our hearts are with you and we are going to be with you as long as you need it," he said, flanked by a group of elected officials and Republican supporters.

President Biden criticized his predecessor for "lying" about federal contacts with Georgia officials during the response.

"I don’t know why he does this," Biden said. "I don’t care about what he says about me, but I care what he what he communicates to people that are in need. He implies that we’re not doing everything possible. We are. We are."

On Monday, Biden said he would visit Asheville, North Carolina, to survey the damage from Helene.

The death toll from Helene has surpassed 100 people, as of Monday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.