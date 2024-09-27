FOX Corporation launches donation drive for American Red Cross Hurricane Helene relief efforts

FOX Corporation on Friday launched a donation drive for the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Helene relief efforts and urged viewers to help people affected by the deadly storm, the company announced.

FOX Corporation made a donation to the Red Cross Hurricane Helene relief efforts and continues to be an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner. The program enables the Red Cross to respond immediately to disasters by providing safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery.

FOX News viewers and readers will be able to donate directly to relief efforts through FOX Forward Red Cross.

Countless emergency crews from Florida to Georgia are responding to reports of people being trapped in their homes and vehicles as rivers and streams rapidly rise due to the flooding from relentless rain that has been pounding the region.

Helene made landfall about 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, Florida, at 11:10 p.m. ET Thursday, and impacts have been felt across the Southeast and into portions of the mid-Atlantic as the monster storm pushed farther inland and began to weaken.

While wind does remain a concern, the greatest threat from Helene continues to be the flash flooding as torrential rain falls across the region, sending rivers and streams out of their banks, onto roads and into communities, trapping residents.

HELENE CONTINUES DEADLY ONSLAUGHT ACROSS SOUTHEAST, PROMPTING FIRST-EVER FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY IN ATLANTA

The flash flood threat stretches from the Southeast into the mid-Atlantic, where multiple Flash Flood Emergencies were issued early Friday morning, including the first-ever Flash Flood Emergency issued for Atlanta.

FOX Corp. has made similar Red Cross donations to a variety of relief efforts, including deadly Hawaiian wildfires and Hurricane Idalia last year.

Families affected by Hurricane Helene urgently need support. Donate today by going to RedCross.org/FOXForward or by scanning the QR code below.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.