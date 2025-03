President Donald Trump was taking questions from reporters at Joint Base Andrews when a microphone suddenly hit his face. As the incident occurred, the reporters went quiet for a moment before one continued to ask the president a question.

Trump glared at the reporter for a moment before joking that "she just made television tonight."

The awkward moment came as Trump was taking a question about getting more hostages out of Gaza. As he leaned in to hear a reporter, a mic with a fuzzy covering known as a "dead cat," which can help muffle wind sounds, knocked into his lip and cheek. The mic operator can be heard apologizing after bumping the president.

"She just made television tonight," Trump said after briefly staring down the reporter. "She just became a big story tonight, right? Did you see that?"

It is not clear who the mic operator was or which outlet she works for.

The incident quickly went viral and garnered a range of reactions. Some thought it was funny, while others saw it as a sign of disrespect.

"Unreal these people. Have some respect," Turning Point USA Founder and CEO Charlie Kirk wrote in a post on X.

Many of Trump's supporters praised his reaction to the situation, including Kirk, who said the president "handled it graciously."

Earlier on Friday, Trump was seen stumbling up the stairs to Marine One when his foot got caught as he was helping Elon Musk’s 4-year-old son, X Æ A-12, into the aircraft. The video immediately went viral with many referring to the president as "Grandpa Trump."