50 House Dems railed for 'political puppet show' after making identical social media posts

At least 50 House Democrats are being criticized as "actors reading a script" after posting identical talking points to social media, one of several similar online campaigns by Democratic lawmakers.

"House Democrats stand united for a four-week funding extension that stops harmful cuts, keeps government open, and allows Congress to reach a bipartisan funding agreement. I am ready to vote today, tomorrow or Friday to pass a four-week extension," a social media post made by dozens of Democratic lawmakers read on Thursday.

The message was posted by the House Democrats X account, as well as by various lawmakers such as "Squad" member Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.,

"You can see the ridiculous political puppet show for what it really is," Elon Musk, who is leading cost-cutting efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), wrote in a post on X in response to the identical posts shared by EndWokeness. "They are just actors reading a script."

"This is the 2025 version of ‘Live by the promise of the hashtag,'" Republican commentator Matt Whitlock said. "Dems are so tacky."

Joe Concha, a Fox News contributor, deemed Democrats the "cut-and-paste party."

Dingell told Fox News Digital why Democrats decided to make the same social media post.

"House Democrats shared the same message because we are all unified and ready to keep the government open in a way that serves the American people," the congresswoman said in a statement.

The message comes as part of a new trend by Democratic lawmakers to post coordinated content to social media.

Fox News Digital reached out to the House Democratic Caucus for comment.

Senate Democrats also faced criticism earlier this year after identical videos to social media ahead of President Donald Trump's address to Congress in March.

The synchronized "S--- That Ain’t True" mashup saw at least 22 Democratic Senators repeating the same statement in unison. "Since day one of Donald Trump’s presidency, prices are up, not down. Inflation is getting worse, not better. Prices of groceries, gas, housing, rent, eggs — they’re all getting more expensive. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has done nothing to lower costs for you," the Democrats, including senators Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in the video.

Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J., recently said the video was created with the intention of reaching more people online. "We're trying to do more things as a caucus that break through. Clearly, this was very successful," the senator said.

Democrats were again recently mocked for a viral "choose your fighter parody," where several congresswomen, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were seen jumping up and down in a fighting position as if they were video game characters, along with their attributes.

Jeremy Hunt, a media fellow at the Hudson Institute, recently told Fox News that Democrats are "lost at sea" with their messaging.

"When you don't have a message, and you have nothing positive to present to the American people, you have no plan, no strategy, you just start to think they are now just going off the reservation, constantly swearing, trying to howl at the moon, and trying to garner some type of resistance to what Trump is doing because they have no message," Hunt told "Outnumbered in March.