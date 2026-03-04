Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

War With Iran

Pentagon honors American troops killed in Operation Epic Fury: 'never be forgotten'

Six US servicemembers were killed in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
close
‘We honor their sacrifice’ Chairman of Joint Chiefs identifies American troops killed in Operation Epic Fury Video

‘We honor their sacrifice’ Chairman of Joint Chiefs identifies American troops killed in Operation Epic Fury

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan "Razin" Caine shared the names of four of the six fallen U.S. service members killed in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan "Razin" Caine shared the names of four of the six fallen U.S. service members killed in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

"It is with profound sadness and gratitude that I share the names of four of the six fallen heroes, all from the 103rd Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Reserves, out of Des Moines, Iowa," Caine said during a press conference Wednesday morning from the Pentagon, alongside Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth. 

Caine named several of the fallen American heroes.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine arrives to brief senators on the situation in Venezuela, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 7, 2026.

Gen. Dan Caine is hosting a meeting of defense chiefs in Washington on Wednesday. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

"Captain Cody Khork; Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens; Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor; and Sergeant Declan Coady," Caine said.

Khork, 35, was from Lakeland, Florida; Amor, 39, was from White Bear Lake, Minn.; Tietjens, 42, was from Bellevue, Nebraska; and Coady, 20, was from Des Moines, Iowa.

Photos of the fallen U.S. soldiers in uniform on an American flag background

The fallen service members were identified as Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Lakeland, Florida; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa. Two additional soldiers killed in the attack have not yet been publicly identified. (U.S. Army Reserve Command Press Desk; Fox News)

"To the families of our fallen, we grieve with you today and we look forward to welcoming your family members home at Dover in the coming days," he continued.

Two additional soldiers killed in the attack have not yet been publicly identified.

"Out of respect for the other families, we will withhold the release of their names until next of kin notification is complete, and either myself or Admiral Cooper will release those names as soon as we can ensure that all of those families have been properly notified," he said.

"To our Gold Star families, to our wounded warriors and their loved ones — we will never forget your sacrifice," Caine continued. "Our nation stands with you and we are eternally grateful for your courage, your resiliency, your devotion to this mission and to our nation."

The Department of War on Monday identified four of the six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a March 1 drone attack in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury, and officials said the incident remains under investigation.

US STRIKES MORE THAN 1,700 TARGETS IN IRAN DURING FIRST 72 HOURS OF OPERATION EPIC FURY

The soldiers were killed at the Port of Shuaiba during what officials described as an unmanned aircraft system attack. All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa, which provides logistical and operational support to U.S. forces overseas.

Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, said the loss is deeply felt across the force.

"We honor our fallen Heroes who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation," Harter said. "Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten."

Officials said the soldiers were supporting operations in the region when the drone strike occurred.

Capt. Cody Khork

Capt. Cody Khork and five other U.S. Arm Reserve soldiers were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on March 1. (U.S. Army Reserve Command Press Desk)

Khork enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 as a multiple launch rocket system/fire direction specialist before commissioning as a military police officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. He went on to deploy to  Saudi Arabia, Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, and Poland.  

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor and five other U.S. Arm Reserve soldiers were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on March 1. (U.S. Army Reserve Command Press Desk)

Amor joined the National Guard in 2005 as an automated logistics specialist and transferred to the Army Reserve the following year, and went on to deploy to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019. She earned multiple commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with "M" Device.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens and five other U.S. Arm Reserve soldiers were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on March 1. (U.S. Army Reserve Command Press Desk)

Tietjens entered the Army Reserve in 2006 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and completed two deployments to Kuwait since 2009 and 2019. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star across his career. 

Sgt. Declan Coady

Sgt. Declan Coady and five other U.S. Arm Reserve soldiers were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on March 1. (U.S. Army Reserve Command Press Desk)

The youngest of the four identified soldiers, Coady enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 as an Army information technology specialist. He was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant and awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Related Article

Pentagon identifies four soldiers killed in March 1 drone strike during Kuwait military operation
Pentagon identifies four soldiers killed in March 1 drone strike during Kuwait military operation

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue