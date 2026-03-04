Pentagon honors American troops killed in Operation Epic Fury: 'never be forgotten'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan "Razin" Caine shared the names of four of the six fallen U.S. service members killed in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

"It is with profound sadness and gratitude that I share the names of four of the six fallen heroes, all from the 103rd Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Reserves, out of Des Moines, Iowa," Caine said during a press conference Wednesday morning from the Pentagon, alongside Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Caine named several of the fallen American heroes.

"Captain Cody Khork; Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens; Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor; and Sergeant Declan Coady," Caine said.

Khork, 35, was from Lakeland, Florida; Amor, 39, was from White Bear Lake, Minn.; Tietjens, 42, was from Bellevue, Nebraska; and Coady, 20, was from Des Moines, Iowa.

"To the families of our fallen, we grieve with you today and we look forward to welcoming your family members home at Dover in the coming days," he continued.

Two additional soldiers killed in the attack have not yet been publicly identified.

"Out of respect for the other families, we will withhold the release of their names until next of kin notification is complete, and either myself or Admiral Cooper will release those names as soon as we can ensure that all of those families have been properly notified," he said.

"To our Gold Star families, to our wounded warriors and their loved ones — we will never forget your sacrifice," Caine continued. "Our nation stands with you and we are eternally grateful for your courage, your resiliency, your devotion to this mission and to our nation."

The Department of War on Monday identified four of the six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a March 1 drone attack in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury, and officials said the incident remains under investigation.

The soldiers were killed at the Port of Shuaiba during what officials described as an unmanned aircraft system attack. All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa, which provides logistical and operational support to U.S. forces overseas.

Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, said the loss is deeply felt across the force.

"We honor our fallen Heroes who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation," Harter said. "Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten."

Officials said the soldiers were supporting operations in the region when the drone strike occurred.

Khork enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 as a multiple launch rocket system/fire direction specialist before commissioning as a military police officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. He went on to deploy to Saudi Arabia, Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, and Poland.

Amor joined the National Guard in 2005 as an automated logistics specialist and transferred to the Army Reserve the following year, and went on to deploy to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019. She earned multiple commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with "M" Device.

Tietjens entered the Army Reserve in 2006 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and completed two deployments to Kuwait since 2009 and 2019. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star across his career.

The youngest of the four identified soldiers, Coady enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 as an Army information technology specialist. He was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant and awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

