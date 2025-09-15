Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Charlie Kirk

Trump eyes remarks at Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona, blames left for suspect’s radicalization

President said he may "say a few words" at Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium on Sunday

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Trump on designating Antifa as a domestic terror organization: 'I would do that 100%' Video

Trump on designating Antifa as a domestic terror organization: 'I would do that 100%'

President Donald Trump addresses whether he would designate Antifa as a domestic terror organization as he takes questions from reporters.

President Trump on Monday signaled he may deliver remarks at Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's upcoming memorial service and said the suspected assassin of the conservative activist was likely radicalized online.

While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump described the background of the suspected shooter, saying he may have turned to extremism after consuming radical left-wing content online.

FROM GRIEF TO GROWTH: TURNING POINT USA BECOMES A RALLYING FORCE FOR GEN Z IN BATTLEGROUND ARIZONA

"It seems like he has wonderful parents, born in a wonderful neighborhood. … And then, something happened to him over a fairly short period of time," Trump said. "It looks like he was radicalized over the internet, and it's radicalized on the left."

US-POLITICS-MEMORANDUM-TRUMP

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on after signing an order sending National Guard troops to Memphis, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The president also confirmed he plans to attend, and may deliver remarks at, Kirk's memorial on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona  — home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. The venue, which has the capacity to host 63,400 people and can be expanded to 73,000 for "mega-events," will likely be filled to capacity, he added.

FOX NEWS PERSONALITIES OFFER EMOTIONAL TRIBUTES TO CHARLIE KIRK: 'HE LOVED AMERICA SO MUCH'

"It's going to be big," Trump said. "I'm going to be at the stadium, and I guess I'll say a few words. I don't know, but I guess I will, but I knew him very well. He was an amazing guy. He was all about young people and getting them started."

Charlie Kirk debates students

Charlie Kirk debates with students at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025, in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

Trump — who also called Erika Kirk a "tremendous" person — pointed out that Turning Point USA may now grow to be bigger than "it could have ever been." The nonprofit organization received more than 37,000 requests for new campus chapters in just 48 hours following Kirk’s death.

ANTI-TRUMP VOICES PRAISE CHARLIE KIRK'S LEGACY AFTER ASSASSINATION, SAY HE WAS DOING POLITICS 'THE RIGHT WAY'

The last time the President spoke to Kirk was when the conservative activist invited him to speak at an event at the last minute, Trump recalled.

Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals

General view outside of State Farm Stadium before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 08, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"You can't do that to me, Charlie," Trump said. "But usually I ended up going. He was great. He was a great guy. And he didn't deserve this. He didn't deserve this. Believe me."

When asked if Rep. Ilhan Omar should lose her committee assignments over her comments about Kirk, Trump called her a "disgraceful" and "disgusting" person. 

"I think she's a disgraceful person," he said. "You know, I think she's a disgraceful person, a loser."

Doors for the memorial at State Farm Stadium will open at 8 a.m. local time, and the program will begin at 11 a.m., according to the website created for the event. Interested attendees can register online, and the event is first come, first served.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
