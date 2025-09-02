Omar's net worth jumps to as much as $30M in new disclosure after claiming 'I am not a millionaire'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ilhan Omar's net worth has swelled to as much as $30 million in just one year, her congressional financial disclosures reveal.

The 2025 disclosure, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, shows that Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett, have a net worth ranging from $6 million to $30 million, despite claims earlier this year that she was "not a millionaire." The vast majority of the wealth comes from Mynett's two companies, a winery in California and a venture capital firm.

Disclosures from the end of 2023 showed that those ownership stakes were valued at just $51,000, and they grew little in 2024.

The Monday disclosure comes after years of Omar attempting to downplay or outright deny her personal wealth in comments to the press.

"Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false," Omar told Business Insider earlier this year.

"I am not a millionaire," she added shortly afterward.

She hit back on claims about her personal wealth in February, encouraging critics to "try checking my public financial statements."

Omar's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Mynett's firm, Rose Lake Capital, is valued between $5 million and $25 million according to the 2025 disclosure, while the winery, eStCru Wines, is valued between $1 million and $5 million.

News of the disclosure comes as Omar has renewed a push for gun control following last week's school shooting in Minneapolis.

Rep. Ilhan Omar , D-Minn., appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, when she called for "getting rid of assault weapons" in the wake of the deadly shooting at Anunciation Catholic School.

"It is important for us to make sure that we are offering a slew of solutions," Omar told CNN anchor Brianna Keilar. "One is to make sure that we are getting rid of assault weapons in our community."

Fox News' Marc Tamasco contributed to this report.