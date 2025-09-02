Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ilhan Omar

Omar's net worth jumps to as much as $30M in new disclosure after claiming 'I am not a millionaire'

'Squad' member's 2025 disclosure shows dramatic wealth increase from husband's companies

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Ilhan Omar calls for 'getting rid of assault weapons' in the wake of Minneapolis church shooting Video

Ilhan Omar calls for 'getting rid of assault weapons' in the wake of Minneapolis church shooting

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called for "getting rid of assault weapons" on CNN on Sunday following a deadly shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Rep. Ilhan Omar's net worth has swelled to as much as $30 million in just one year, her congressional financial disclosures reveal.

The 2025 disclosure, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, shows that Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett, have a net worth ranging from $6 million to $30 million, despite claims earlier this year that she was "not a millionaire." The vast majority of the wealth comes from Mynett's two companies, a winery in California and a venture capital firm.

Disclosures from the end of 2023 showed that those ownership stakes were valued at just $51,000, and they grew little in 2024.

The Monday disclosure comes after years of Omar attempting to downplay or outright deny her personal wealth in comments to the press.

FLASHBACK: DEMOCRAT REP ILHAN OMAR SAID US SHOULD BE ‘MORE FEARFUL OF WHITE MEN’ IN 2018

ilhan-omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar's net worth has ballooned to as much as $30 million since 2023, her financial disclosures show. (Pool)

"Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false," Omar told Business Insider earlier this year.

"I am not a millionaire," she added shortly afterward.

She hit back on claims about her personal wealth in February, encouraging critics to "try checking my public financial statements."

Omar's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

MINNESOTA GOV. TIM WALZ SAYS IT'S TIME TO 'TAKE SERIOUS ACTION' AFTER DEADLY SCHOOL SHOOTING

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) sits with husband Tim Mynett during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) sits with husband Tim Mynett during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Mynett's firm, Rose Lake Capital, is valued between $5 million and $25 million according to the 2025 disclosure, while the winery, eStCru Wines, is valued between $1 million and $5 million.

News of the disclosure comes as Omar has renewed a push for gun control following last week's school shooting in Minneapolis.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, when she called for "getting rid of assault weapons" in the wake of the deadly shooting at Anunciation Catholic School.

TOP REPUBLICAN POINTS FINGER AT WALZ'S TRANS AGENDA AFTER CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHOOTING

Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks to CNN in the wake of the Anunciation Catholic School shooting. (Screenshot/CNN)

"It is important for us to make sure that we are offering a slew of solutions," Omar told CNN anchor Brianna Keilar. "One is to make sure that we are getting rid of assault weapons in our community."

Read Omar's full 2025 financial disclosure below (App users click here)

Fox News' Marc Tamasco contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

