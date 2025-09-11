Fox News personalities offer emotional tributes to Charlie Kirk: 'He loved America so much'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reactions continue to pour in following the shocking assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder and President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus Wednesday, a development that left many saddened, enraged and looking for answers.

"Charlie was my friend, and he was friends with a lot of people, and it's difficult to say goodbye to someone who was taken too soon," Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Thursday.

The conservative commentator, who first met Kirk in 2013, fought back tears while remembering him as her longtime friend. She reflected on how both were starting out in their careers when he launched what would eventually become Turning Point USA, noting that her parents were among his earliest grassroots supporters.

"He was always so gracious to them too, and always asked about them and always wanted to know how they were," she shared.

She went on to describe Kirk’s patriotism and how she watched him grow from the teenager she met into the man he became.

"He loved America so much, and he… spent his career and his short life growing up in front of us. I knew him as a teenager and watched him become a grown man with two beautiful children, his wife, and he died doing a very American thing, a First Amendment thing."

"Fox & Friends" co-hosts Lawrence Jones, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade delivered their own on-air tributes Thursday, remembering Kirk’s determination to keep speaking out despite relentless hostility.

"He wouldn't stop going to the college campuses even though they continued to yell and scream, and the death threats continued and [he was] being stormed out of restaurants. That is the life for a lot of conservatives, believe it or not…" Jones said.

"I just want people to understand what young conservatives feel right now. Charlie Kirk was the vessel, and they feel like this assassination was an attempt to silence them."

Earhardt remembered Kirk as someone who "went against the grain" and was willing to "put his life at risk" to spread the conservative message to college students across the U.S.

Kilmeade remarked on Kirk's willingness to extend the olive branch to the other side by hosting debates with those who disagreed with him and refusing to let attempts to cancel him keep him from doing what he loved.

"The Will Cain Show" host Will Cain, "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News contributor Joe Concha offered their own emotional tributes to the late TPUSA co-founder.

"This is somebody who will go down, I think, as one of the great patriots of the 21st century, if not of all time in this country, and that's not really hyperbole," Concha said on "Fox & Friends First."

"He didn't shout people down. He didn't believe in censorship. He would engage in debates at all these events. It was called, ‘Prove Me Wrong’ debates, and he literally would invite people up to the front of the line, to the of the stage, say, ‘If you really disagree with me a lot, I want to hear from you first.’ That's the way it should be done."

Cain, who was on-air and broke the news of Kirk's passing on Wednesday, praised him as "one of one," touting his intelligence, open-heartedness and ability to organize.

McEnany, meanwhile, called Kirk a source of hope for a generation grappling with loneliness, depression and despair fueled by social media. She noted that while his message was rooted in conservatism, it was also deeply grounded in faith.

"He had a message about conservatism, but he gave hope to millions and millions of young men and women," she said. "You could not escape his testimony of the Lord if you went to one of his events. Just yesterday, moments before he lost his life, he testified that Jesus Christ is his Lord and Savior."

She grew emotional, recounting a conversation with her young daughter, who asked if Kirk had saved the people fleeing the Utah campus. "I stopped, and I thought about it, and I said, ‘You know what? I bet Charlie Kirk did save those people, because one of the very last sentences out of his mouth was testifying to his Lord and Savior.’"

Other Fox News hosts and guests reacted to Kirk's death Wednesday night after the news took the nation by surprise.

Greg Gutfeld, late-night host and co-host of "The Five," called Kirk a "force of nature," whose "persuasiveness" frightened the opposition.

"The only way to take him down, because he could persuade you so strongly, was to kill him," he said.

Laura Ingraham, host of "The Ingraham Angle," had hosted Kirk on her show on Sept. 8, two nights prior to his death.

"We are going to miss him so much," she said. "Prayers for this country, prayers for Charlie's family… pray for the repose of his soul."

Kirk made frequent appearances on Fox News Channel, even appearing recently as a guest host on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The manhunt for the suspected gunman is ongoing.