Trump camp points to Nevada, claims evidence of 'double votes,' dead people's names on ballots

The Trump 2020 Campaign has filed a lawsuit in Nevada, telling a judge is has evidence that the names of deceased people appeared on ballots in last month's election -- and more than 42,000 instances of “double votes.”

President Trump lost Nevada to Democrat Joe Biden by 33,596 votes, with the state's final tally certified last week by both its Supreme Court and Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, essentially securing the state’s six Electoral College votes for Biden.



Trump campaign attorney Jesse Binnall told Nevada District Cout Judge James Russell that 1,506 votes received in the general election came from deceased voters, according to KLAS-TV of Las Vegas.

Binnall also alleged that 42,284 voters cast ballots twice, roughly 20,000 did so without a Nevada mailing address and 2,468 had changed their address to one in another state.



Just prior to the Thursday hearing, the Nevada GOP posted a video on Twitter of 20 binders they said contained evidence supporting their claims.



"We have testimony from multiple witnesses reporting that the usb drives used in the election would show that vote tallies changed overnight,” the group said on Twitter. “That means in the dead of night, votes would appear or disappear on these voting machines during early voting and Election Day." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Sean Hannity: Videos from Georgia, Nevada raise questions about those elections

Sean Hannity devoted part of his opening "Hannity" monologue Thursday to a discussion of new election fraud allegations stemming from videotapes from Georgia and Nevada.

In Georgia, the host said, surveillance video of a canvassing center showed poll watchers being ushered out of the room after being told the count would be paused for the night. Then, a woman in blonde braids stepped over to a table and pulled out a pair of suitcases from underneath.

"Witnesses testify ... backed up by the newly released surveillance footage, [that] shortly after observers were asked to leave the room, several large, mysterious suitcases -- yeah, they believe filled with ballots, were rolled out from under a table," Hannity said of the Georgia case.

Hannity said another video, taken near Sparks, Nev., shows people in pro-Biden attire "offering Visa gift cards, jewelry and other swag" to Native Americans at the Reno-Sparks colony who could "show [they] voted." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Los Angeles County sheriff says deputies won't enforce Gov. Newsom's latest coronavirus orders

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Thursday he won't instruct his deputies to enforce California Gov. Gavin Newsom's new statewide stay-at-home order that could force businesses to temporarily shut down.

"I want to stay away from business [sic] that are trying to comply. They bent over backwards to modify their operations to conform to these orders and then they have the rug yanked out from under them. That's a disservice. I don't want to make them more miserable," the sheriff said, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

Under Newsom's order, many businesses and activities would be forced to shut down for at least three weeks if capacity rates at intensive care units in several regions -- the Bay Area, Northern California, the greater Sacramento region, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California -- dip below 15%. The new rules would be implemented within 48 hours of hitting that level.

“The bottom line is, if we don’t act now our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said.

Reportedly, hospital systems are already overwhelmed, with fewer than 2,000 ICU beds available statewide. To date, about 8,500 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, including more than 2,000 in ICUs. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Tucker Carlson said Thursday on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ that lockdown-crazy lawmakers across America were trying to cancel Christmas.



“In a time of crisis,” he said, “you immediately start thinking of those things you might ordinarily ignore if you were busier or more content. Politicians have figured out that Christmas is bigger than they are – and therefore it’s a threat to them. They’ve figured out Christmas is a threat to them, so cancel it. And, in fact, they are.”

