Trump lawyers claim 40,000 double votes in latest Nevada lawsuit

In a last ditch effort to alter the 2020 presidential election results, the Trump campaign filed another lawsuit telling a Nevada judge they had evidence of deceased people voting and thousands of “double votes.”

President Trump lost Nevada to President-elect Joe Biden by 33,596 votes, which were certified by the state’s Supreme Court and Gov. Steve Sisolak last week, essentially securing the state’s six Electoral College votes.

MIRANDA DEVINE CALLS NEVADA 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION REVIEW 'GOOD NEWS'

Trump campaign attorney Jesse Binnall, told Judge James Russell that 1,506 votes received in the general election came from deceased voters, according to ABC’s local news outlet, 8 News Now.

Binnall also alleged that 42,284 voters voted twice, roughly 20,000 voters were found to have voted without a Nevada mailing address and 2,468 voters had changed their address to another state.

Trump’s legal team said they focused on Nevada’s election law that allows mail-in ballots to be sent to every individual without the ballot having first been requested – a practice that several states carried out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Just prior to the Thursday hearing, the Nevada GOP posted a video on Twitter of 20 binders they said contained evidence supporting their claims.

"We have testimony from multiple witnesses reporting that the usb drives used in the election would show that vote tallies changed overnight,” the group said on Twitter. “That means in the dead of night, votes would appear or disappear on these voting machines during early voting and Election Day."

Binnall alleged that Clark County lacked proper security and scrutiny over their voting machines.

“In the dead of night, votes appeared and votes reappeared without explanation, and there is no good explanation,” Binnall said according to the local news outlet.

But Russell pushed back on this point, noting that there is no way to tell who voted for whom, and asked how this information changes the outcome of the election.

“In a court of law it’s evidence that counts, not tweets or social media bluster, not hearsay or speculation, it’s evidence and that’s what’s missing in the record before the court,” attorney Kevin Hamilton, representing the Democrats, said.

Hamilton also pointed out that both Democratic and Republican districts across the U.S. use the same signature verification machine as Clark County, and noted that the county reported no issues of mass voter fraud during the June primary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This election was unfortunately stolen,” Binnall said, 8 News Now reported, “We cannot turn a blind eye with evidence like this. We cannot allow an election to be stolen.”

The judge said he would review all the evidence and attempt to make a decision by Friday.