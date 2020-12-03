Biden to call for 100 days of masks after inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden said during an interview Thursday that he plans to ask the American public to wear masks for 100 days, starting the day he is inaugurated.

Biden, during an interview with CNN, said that he will ask Americans to mask up, but only for a limited period.

"The first day I'm inaugurated I'm going to ask public for 100 days to mask," Biden said. "Not forever -- 100 days."

Fox News' Peter Doocy contributed to this report.