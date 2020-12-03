Hannity: New video shows suspicious suitcases in Georgia, gift cards for voters in Nevada

Sean Hannity devoted part of his opening monologue Thursday to a discussion of new election fraud allegations stemming from videotapes in Georgia and Nevada.

In Georgia, the host said, surveillance video of a canvassing center showed poll watchers being ushered out of the room after being told the count would be paused for the night. Then, a woman in blonde braids stepped over to a table and pulled out a pair of suitcases from underneath.

"Witnesses testify ... backed up by the newly-released surveillance footage, [that] shortly after observers were asked to leave the room, several large, mysterious suitcases -- yeah, they believe filled with ballots, were rolled out from under a table," Hannity said of the Georgia case.

Hannity said another video, taken near Sparks, Nev., shows people in pro-Biden attire "offering Visa gift cards, jewelry and other swag" to Native Americans at the Reno-Sparks colony who could "show [they] voted."

The host noted that not far from Reno, Carson City Circuit Court Judge James Russell heard testimony from attorneys representing President Trump's campaign and President-elect Biden's electors.

"This is about our constitution. This is about free, fair elections ... that people should have confidence in," he said. "The judge in Nevada announced that he will review the evidence before making a decision. These could be game-changing allegations. They should be."