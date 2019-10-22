Trump bashes Clinton's 'Russian asset' suggestion against Gabbard: 'She's crazy'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start the day ...

Fox News Exclusive: Trump reignites feud with Hillary Clinton, bashes her recent attacks on Tulsi Gabbard, Jill Stein

President Trump reignited his feud with Hillary Clinton, taking aim at his 2016 rival for her recent suggestions that presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard was being groomed by the Kremlin and is a potential Russian agent. In an exclusive interview Monday on “Hannity,” Trump blasted the former secretary of state as part of a broader discussion with Sean Hannity about the Russia investigation, something he dismissed as a “phony scam.” “Then you have Hillary Clinton saying two days ago, ‘Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset,’ and that Jill Stein was a Russian agent,” Trump told Hannity. “I said, wait a minute, it took me two-and-a-half years, I wish she would have said that earlier because people... have realized she is crazy. She’s crazy.”

A growing number of 2020 Democrats have been coming to Gabbard's defense and dismissing Clinton, as their war of words has somewhat distracted from House Dems' impeachment push against Trump. Gabbard said Monday she's open to a face-to-face meeting with Clinton.

During his exclusive interview on “Hannity” Monday, Trump also said he hoped Attorney General William Barr would look into potential ties between Ukraine, Clinton and the controversial anti-Trump dossier compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele. Earlier Monday, he vented his frustration about the criticisms leveled against him over recent controversies, including his Syria pullout decision, the location of the 2020 G-7 summit and the House’s “illegitimate” impeachment inquiry, while saying the "president of the United States should be allowed to run the country, not have to focus on this kind of crap." Click here for more on our top story.

House votes to set aside resolution censuring Schiff

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Monday evening to table, or set aside, a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The vote was 218 to 185 to table the resolution, which the Republican minority had introduced. All Democrats voted to table the censure resolution, with all Republicans voting against tabling. On "The Ingraham Angle" Monday, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., defended the now-tabled resolution, saying the American people need to know congressional Republicans will continue to defend President Trump against Democrats' actions.

Trudeau wins second term as Canadian prime minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in Canada's national elections Monday, losing the majority but delivering a strong victory, despite a series of scandals that tarnished his image. having been weakened by a series of scandals that tarnished his image. Trump congratulated Trudeau on his victory in an after-midnight tweet. Trudeau's Liberal party won the most seats in the 338-seat Parliament, giving it the best chance to form the next government. However, the CBC projected that the Liberals won't win the majority of seats in Parliament and will have to rely on another party to pass legislation. Click here to read more.

UK set to vote on Boris Johnson Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to put his Brexit deal to a vote in Parliament on Tuesday, in the first test of whether he has persuaded enough lawmakers to his plan to pull the U.K. out of the European Union. On Monday, Johnson's bid for a new Brexit vote was shot down by the speaker of the House of Commons. Speaker John Bercow refused to allow it because lawmakers voted to delay approving the Brexit deal on Saturday, and parliamentary rules bar the same measure from being considered a second time during a session of Parliament unless something has changed. Johnson still hopes to get the bill approved by Parliament before Oct. 31, the date he promised Britain would leave the EU.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' debuts final trailer, tickets on sale

Tickets for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” went on sale Monday night alongside the release of the final trailer for the highly anticipated conclusion to the nine-film epic aired during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast. The trailer debuted during halftime of Monday’s game and gave “Star Wars” fans their last preview of what to expect when the movie hits theaters on Dec. 20th. “The Rise of Skywalker” is the last film in what has been dubbed the “Skywalker saga” and will conclude the current three-film arc featuring fan favorite characters like Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

FBI tests find no evidence of wrongdoing in slew of American tourist deaths in Dominican Republic.

Transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon dominates, competitors raise questions.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg mural vandalized.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

More Chinese than Americans in 'top 10 percent of global wealth': study.

Invested in you - Census Bureau needs to hire 500,000 people: How to apply and how much you can make.

New tax in this major US city could penalize elderly, middle-class families.



#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Greg Gutfeld explains why Tulsi Gabbard is winning in her feud with Hillary Clinton.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing on Wednesday morning.

