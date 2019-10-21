Justin Trudeau, the embattled Canadian prime minister whose campaign was rocked by recent scandals, appeared set to win a second term and his Liberal party was projected to win the most seats in the 338-seat Parliament, giving it the best chance to form the next government.

"It's way better than I expected. It was conceivable that the Liberals would lose," said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto. "Trudeau is going to have to command a caucus that will not be as grateful than it was in 2015. A lot of them will say `Look we won but not because of you."'

The CBC projected that the Liberals won't win the majority of seats in Parliament and will have to rely on another party to pass legislation. Not since 1935 has a first-term Canadian prime minister with a parliamentary majority lost a bid for re-election.

Trudeau had faced a string of controversies in the weeks ahead of the election, including a series of photos depicting the prime minister in blackface and brownface, for which he apologized. The 47-year-old was tarnished by a scandal that erupted earlier this year, when his former attorney general said he pressured her to halt the prosecution of a Quebec company. Trudeau has said he was standing up for jobs.

Justin Trudeau reasserted the country's liberal identity in 2015 after almost 10 years of Conservative rule and has been viewed as a beacon of hope for liberals in the Trump era. The Liberal Party leader appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine under the headline "Why Can't He Be Our President?"

Sensing Trudeau is now in trouble, Barack Obama made an unprecedented endorsement by a former American president, urging Canadians to re-elect Trudeau and describing him as a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change.

His biggest accomplishment has been negotiating a new free trade deal with America despite President Donald Trump's threats to scrap it. Trudeau has avoided criticizing the American president, but after weeks of stagnant poll numbers, he embraced the role of Trump's foil, saying he is the only candidate who can stand up to Trump and "the forces of populism and chaos around the world."

"The world needs his progressive leadership now," Obama tweeted.

Trudeau's opponent, Andrew Scheer, is a career politician described by those in his own party as bland, a possible antidote for those tired of Trudeau's flash. Scheer, 40, calls Trudeau a phony who can't even recall how many times he has worn blackface. He is promising to scrap the national carbon tax and cut government spending, including foreign aid, by 25 percent. He has been criticized for embellishing his resume and for holding dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship, as the Globe and Mail newspaper revealed earlier this month.

Trudeau's father swept to power in 1968 on a wave of "Trudeaumania," and while he had a scare at the polls when he ran for re-election four years later, he would lead Canada for almost 16 years, becoming a storied name in the country's history, responsible for opening the door wide to immigration.

His son, Justin Trudeau, has championed diversity and gender equality. Half of Trudeau's Cabinet is made up of women, four are Sikhs, and his immigration minister is a Somali-born refugee. He has embraced immigration at a time when the U.S. and other countries are closing their doors. And he legalized cannabis nationwide.

His efforts to strike a balance on the environment and the economy have been criticized by both the right and left. He brought in the carbon tax but rescued and bought a stalled pipeline expansion project to get Alberta's oil to international markets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

