Trump arraignment viewers notice blonde officer while waiting for events to unfold

A New York State Courts officer at former President Donald Trump’s arraignment Tuesday caught the eyes of many who turned to social media to announce to the world their adoration and admiration for the woman.

Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York City Court on Tuesday to charges of falsifying business records brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

As the world sat glued to their TV, computer and cellphone screens waiting for any type of action to occur in the appearance, a blonde officer keeping guard became the buzz.

The officer’s face was blasted across all the major networks, Fox News included, as events unfolded.

One Twitter user said, "I’m guessing a lot of people will be asking who the hot blonde cop is standing next to Tom Segura at the Trump arraignment."

Another user commented that Trump played the arraignment perfectly, so much that, "one of the big stories out there right now is about the hot blonde cop who was with him at the arrest."

And one other said, "That blonde cop in the Trump group is pretty with nice tattoos."



Tweeted another user: "The female officer on the left at Trumps court appearance can handcuff me anytime she wants."

Despite the buzz, Trump was indicted on 34 courts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The judge did not impose a gag order, and the former president is free to make remarks about the case.