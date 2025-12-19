Trump administration restricts Mexican train crews over English proficiency-related safety concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration on Friday said it will impose restrictions on Mexican train crews operating in the United States amid safety concerns.

The Federal Railroad Administration issued letters Friday to Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited after crew members appeared to have had difficulty interpreting bulletins and communicating safety requirements in English with inspectors.

TRUMP ADMIN THREATENS TO CUT MILLIONS IN FEDERAL FUNDING FROM 3 STATES OVER TRUCKER ENGLISH LANGUAGE RULES

"Whether you're operating an 80-ton big rig or a massive freight train, you need to be proficient in our national language – English. If you aren’t, you create an unacceptable safety risk," said Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy. "These commonsense steps will ensure every train crew operator can communicate with inspectors and understand basic operational bulletins. This Department will continue to put you and your community’s safety first."

The DOT said crews from Mexico won't be allowed to operate more than 10 miles into the U.S. from their point of entry. Uncertified crews must stop at the customs inspection point and interpreters must be certified under safety regulations, the agency said.

'ENGLISH ISN'T OPTIONAL': SENATE GOP BILL TAKES AIM AT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKERS AFTER FLORIDA CRASH

"Train crew operators who can’t speak English pose a significant safety risk that should not be ignored," said FRA Administrator David Fink. "Dispatchers and first responders need to know that they can communicate with train crews, especially during times of emergency."

The move came amid a series of deadly incidents involving commercial truck drivers living illegally in the U.S. who speak little to no English.

In September, the DOT announced changes to eligibility requirements for non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The move came after an illegal immigrant truck driver who had obtained a limited-term commercial driver's license from California allegedly killed three people when attempting to make an unauthorized U-turn in Florida.

Harjinder Singh, the trucker, was later charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.