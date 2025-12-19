Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Transportation

Trump administration restricts Mexican train crews over English proficiency-related safety concerns

New rules limit crews to operating within 10 miles of U.S. entry points after communication issues with inspectors

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Trump administration cracks down on trucking licenses for foreign drivers Video

Trump administration cracks down on trucking licenses for foreign drivers

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the rule changes, singling out California in particular.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration on Friday said it will impose restrictions on Mexican train crews operating in the United States amid safety concerns.

The Federal Railroad Administration issued letters Friday to Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited after crew members appeared to have had difficulty interpreting bulletins and communicating safety requirements in English with inspectors.

TRUMP ADMIN THREATENS TO CUT MILLIONS IN FEDERAL FUNDING FROM 3 STATES OVER TRUCKER ENGLISH LANGUAGE RULES

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Sean Duffy, U.S. secretary of transportation, during a news conference at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Ryan Collerd/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Whether you're operating an 80-ton big rig or a massive freight train, you need to be proficient in our national language – English. If you aren’t, you create an unacceptable safety risk," said Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy. "These commonsense steps will ensure every train crew operator can communicate with inspectors and understand basic operational bulletins. This Department will continue to put you and your community’s safety first." 

The DOT said crews from Mexico won't be allowed to operate more than 10 miles into the U.S. from their point of entry. Uncertified crews must stop at the customs inspection point and interpreters must be certified under safety regulations, the agency said. 

'ENGLISH ISN'T OPTIONAL': SENATE GOP BILL TAKES AIM AT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKERS AFTER FLORIDA CRASH

A train station near Los Angeles

An aerial view of gantry cranes, shipping containers, and freight railway trains at the Union Pacific Los Angeles (UPLA) Intermodal Facility rail yard in Commerce, California. On Friday, the Trump administration imposed new restrictions on Mexican train crews in the United States.  (Getty Images)

"Train crew operators who can’t speak English pose a significant safety risk that should not be ignored," said FRA Administrator David Fink. "Dispatchers and first responders need to know that they can communicate with train crews, especially during times of emergency." 

The move came amid a series of deadly incidents involving commercial truck drivers living illegally in the U.S. who speak little to no English.

In September, the DOT announced changes to eligibility requirements for non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

Bodycam video shows illegal immigrant truck driver Harjinder Singh traffic stop with New Mexico trooper Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The move came after an illegal immigrant truck driver who had obtained a limited-term commercial driver's license from California allegedly killed three people when attempting to make an unauthorized U-turn in Florida. 

Harjinder Singh, the trucker, was later charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue