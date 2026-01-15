Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act in Minnesota if agitators keep attacking federal officers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump warned Thursday that he would invoke the Insurrection Act if people in Minnesota don't obey the law and continue attacking federal agents there.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president's warning comes after a second ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis in recent days.

An ICE agent shot an alleged illegal immigrant in the leg on Wednesday during an arrest attempt. The Department of Homeland Security claims the agent fired at the suspect because he was "fearing for his life and safety" after the individual resisted arrest and "violently assaulted the officer."

AGITATORS CLASH WITH FEDERAL OFFICERS AFTER ANOTHER ICE SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS

The Insurrection Act, an 1807 law, has not been invoked since the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

The order allows the president to deploy the military to suppress rebellions and enforce federal laws. If invoked, it would grant Trump the authority to federalize the National Guard and deploy active duty forces to restore order. It would temporarily override the Posse Comitatus Act, which normally restricts the use of the military for domestic law enforcement.

TRUMP FLOATS USING INSURRECTION ACT TO COMBAT CHICAGO CRIME

The suspect in Wednesday's shooting was reported to be in stable condition and is now in custody, while the ICE agent is allegedly in the hospital.

This comes after an incident last week in Minneapolis, where Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen, was fatally shot by an ICE agent after authorities alleged she tried to ram her vehicle into federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Protests in Minnesota continued on Wednesday after the latest shooting, with demonstrators using horns and whistles and officers deploying tear gas and pepper balls.

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips and Landon Mion contributed to this report.