New York City high-rise apartment building suffers partial collapse

A portion of a New York City high-rise apartment building collapsed Wednesday morning following "some type of explosion," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

There have been no reports of injuries following the collapse in the Bronx borough’s Mott Haven neighborhood. Officials at the scene said the explosion was centered around the building's boiler room.

"We are getting a full assessment from first responders and will continue to provide updates. Please avoid the area for your safety," Adams wrote on X.

Aerial images showed that a large, exterior section of the 20-story building had crumbled.

Daughtry said the "chimney side collapsed" at 205 Alexander Ave and the perimeter is "secure."

He added that a "search and rescue" is ongoing, as well as an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

There were reports of a gas explosion inside the building’s incinerator shaft, according to FOX 5 NY, which cited the New York City Fire Department.

"Con Edison Gas has shut gas utility to the impacted building," New York City Emergency Management said.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, where 40 apartment units were evacuated, FOX 5 NY also reported.

"Residents in F & G apartments are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution and will be cared for at a nearby community center," Daughtry said.