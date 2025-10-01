Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

New York City high-rise apartment building suffers partial collapse

Reports of gas explosion in incinerator shaft as dozens of firefighters respond to 20-story high-rise

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Housing complex partially collapses in the Bronx Video

Housing complex partially collapses in the Bronx

Witnesses describe the scene after the side of a building in the Bronx, NY collapsed on Wednesday. (Credit: FreedomNewsTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A portion of a New York City high-rise apartment building collapsed Wednesday morning following "some type of explosion," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

There have been no reports of injuries following the collapse in the Bronx borough’s Mott Haven neighborhood. Officials at the scene said the explosion was centered around the building's boiler room.

"We are getting a full assessment from first responders and will continue to provide updates. Please avoid the area for your safety," Adams wrote on X. 

Aerial images showed that a large, exterior section of the 20-story building had crumbled. 

NEW YORK MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING PARENTS AFTER TV INTERVIEW CONFESSION

Firefighter stands on roof of partially collapsed building in New York City

Firefighters stand on the roof of a building that partially collapsed in the Bronx borough of New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Daughtry said the "chimney side collapsed" at 205 Alexander Ave and the perimeter is "secure." 

He added that a "search and rescue" is ongoing, as well as an investigation into the cause of the collapse. 

Firefighters at scene of building collapse in NYC

Firefighters work near the site of a building collapse in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.  (AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

There were reports of a gas explosion inside the building’s incinerator shaft, according to FOX 5 NY, which cited the New York City Fire Department. 

HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER KILLS TOURIST IN NYC AFTER STRIKING COUPLE ON STREET, SAY WITNESSES

Portion of apartment building in New York City collapses

This image provided by the Fire Department of New York shows part of a high-rise apartment building that collapsed in New York City's Bronx borough on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.  (FDNY/AP)

"Con Edison Gas has shut gas utility to the impacted building," New York City Emergency Management said.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, where 40 apartment units were evacuated, FOX 5 NY also reported.

Firefighters look up at partially collapsed building in NYC

There were no reports of injuries following the partial building collapse in the Bronx. (AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Residents in F & G apartments are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution and will be cared for at a nearby community center," Daughtry said.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue