©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Truck driver shot in ID after intentionally ramming vehicles, patrol cars

The motorist rammed two patrol cars in Idaho in an attempt to escape

Associated Press
Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said.

The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.

The man allegedly rammed a patrol car to escape being stopped and police starting chasing him. The driver then hit another patrol car on I-90 before police shot the man several times, according to the police department.

A man driving a truck was shot by the police after he rammed into multiple vehicles in Idaho.

The man's condition wasn't immediately clear. No officers were shot.

Westbound I-90 lanes were closed for several hours while detectives investigated the scene.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will investigate with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department as the lead agency.

No further information was immediately released.