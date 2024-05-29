Truck carrying 40K pounds of strawberries overturns creating sticky traffic jam

A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of strawberries overturned on a steep ramp in California, creating a traffic jam – literally – as the berries blocked the road for hours during the messy cleanup.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a press release that the truck overturned on northbound US Highway 101 at the Insterstate Highway 880 interchange early Wednesday morning in San Jose, California.

The department said the sticky situation unfolded just before 3 a.m.

Officials asked drivers to be berry flexible as crews worked for hours to clean up the mess.

The CHP said that the large tractor trailer remained on it's side for hours as workers transferred the intact strawberries to a second truck to be transported to their final destination.

Video and photos from the scene showed a tow truck and a loader working to clear the thousands of berries scattered along the highway ramp.

The ramps remained closed for about 11 hours after the incident.

The CHP said no injuries were reported.

Drivers were asked to seek an alternative route during the ordeal.