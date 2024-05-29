Expand / Collapse search
California

Truck carrying 40K pounds of strawberries overturns creating sticky traffic jam

Drivers were forced to be 'berry' flexible during the sticky strawberry traffic jam

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Overturned tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of strawberries creates traffic jam Video

Overturned tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of strawberries creates traffic jam

A truck carrying a load of 40,000 pounds of strawberries overturned on northbound US Highway 101 at the Insterstate Highway 880 interchange. (KTVU) 

A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of strawberries overturned on a steep ramp in California, creating a traffic jam – literally – as the berries blocked the road for hours during the messy cleanup.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a press release that the truck overturned on northbound US Highway 101 at the Insterstate Highway 880 interchange early Wednesday morning in San Jose, California

The department said the sticky situation unfolded just before 3 a.m.

Officials asked drivers to be berry flexible as crews worked for hours to clean up the mess.

Overturned tractor trailer

A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of strawberries overturned on a California highway, creating a sticky traffic jam.  (California Highway Patrol)

Strawberries in boxes on the side of the road

Clean-up efforts took hours after the strawberries spilled all over the highway. (KTVU)

The CHP said that the large tractor trailer remained on it's side for hours as workers transferred the intact strawberries to a second truck to be transported to their final destination. 

Video and photos from the scene showed a tow truck and a loader working to clear the thousands of berries scattered along the highway ramp.

Turned over tractor trailer

The California Highway Patrol said there were no reports of injuries. (California Highway Patrol)

Overturned tractor trailer

The cleanup and shutdown lasted hours, as thousands of pounds of strawberries had to be off-loaded before the trailer was righted.  (California Highway Patrol)

The ramps remained closed for about 11 hours after the incident.

The CHP said no injuries were reported. 

Drivers were asked to seek an alternative route during the ordeal. 

