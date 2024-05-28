Expand / Collapse search
Florida

2 rescued as 80-foot yacht sinks off Florida coast

80-foot motor yacht, Atlantis, believed to have struck submerged dredge pipe piling

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Two boaters were rescued from a sinking 80-foot yacht over the weekend after the vessel struck a submerged dredge pipe off the coast of Florida, authorities said.

The operator of the motor yacht Atlantis sent a distress call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday stating the vessel struck an object and began taking on water about three miles off St. Augustine Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said.

Marine units with St. Johns County Fire Rescue rescued two people aboard the sinking yacht. One of the individuals suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the USCG said.

Photos show the stern of the yacht sinking beneath the water and tipping the bow straight toward the sky.

yacht sinking

The Atlantis, an 80-foot motor yacht, sank about three miles off the coast of St. Augustine Beach. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue )

The vessel is believed to have struck a dredge pipe piling that was partially submerged, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

warning sign for submerged pipeline

Officials said the vessel is believed to have struck a dredge pipe piling that was partially submerged. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue )

The Coast Guard thanked St. Johns County Fire Rescue, local police and nearby good Samaritans for helping to coordinate the rescue of the stranded mariners from the sinking yacht.

    The two individuals aboard the yacht were recued. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

    The yacht operator issued a distress call around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

Officials also noted that the luxury yacht activated its properly registered emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) to allow rescuers to pinpoint the vessel's location.

    The Atlantis, an 80-foot motor yacht, takes on water after it struck an object in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard)

    A hazard to navigation broadcast was issued to alert mariners of the partially submerged vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard)

"With the weather improving and mariners heading out onto the water, it's imperative for everyone to verify the presence of all necessary safety equipment aboard their vessel," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Ricardo Santacana, the command duty officer of Sector Jacksonville. "This ensures that responders, as demonstrated in this case, can swiftly locate you and render assistance when an emergency arises." 

    The vessel struck something submerged in the water and began taking on water. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

    The vessel's owner is expected to arrange for the salvage of the yacht. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

The owner of the Atlantis is expected to arrange salvage, according to USCG officials.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. 