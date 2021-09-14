Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Nicholas hits Gulf Coast as severe thunderstorms possible over Central Plains to the Northeast

Storm is predicted to bring torrential rain to Louisiana, Texas

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall near Galveston, Texas Video

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall near Galveston, Texas

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has the latest details on Nicholas, which weakened to a tropical storm early Tuesday.

Nicholas made landfall across the central Texas coast early Tuesday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.  

NICHOLAS DOWNGRADED TO TROPICAL STORM AFTER MAKING LANDFALL IN TEXAS AS CATEGORY 1 HURRICANE

The storm is forecast to weaken, but not move very much, bringing torrential rainfall to Texas and Louisiana.

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall (Credit: Fox News)

A high risk of excessive rainfall for southwest Louisiana is not good news for an area that was hit very hard by Hurricane Ida just two weeks ago.

Over a foot of rain – with isolated totals of up to 20 inches of rain – is possible.  

Rainfall around Louisiana

Rainfall around Louisiana (Credit: Fox News)

HURRICANE OLAF HITS MEXICO'S LOS CABOS RESORTS AT CATEGORY 2

Meanwhile, a wide swath of 5-10 inches of rain will extend inland from far-East Texas across the central Gulf Coast.  

Flood Advisories in Texas

Flood Advisories in Texas (Credit: Fox News)

Some tropical tornadoes, storm surge and gusty winds will also be dangerous especially east of the center of circulation. 

In other weather news, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible from the Central Plains to the Northeast along a frontal boundary bringing the risk for hail, damaging winds, an isolated tornado and heavy rain. 

Severe weather threats from the Central Plains to the Northeast

Severe weather threats from the Central Plains to the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures remain above average for much of the U.S. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

