Tropical Storm Cristobal drenches Mexico, Gulf Coast impacts likely to arrive by Sunday

The third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season weakened overnight, but is still threatening devastating flooding Thursday as it lingers over southern Mexico.

Tropical Storm Cristobal had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph Thursday morning, and was about 70 miles southeast of Ciudad del Carmen, moving southeast at 2 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Heavy rainfall, flooding and mudslides are possible for parts of southern Mexico and Central America.

The storm is weakening after making landfall on Wednesday in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Campeche and will barely move over the next 24 hours.

Cristobal will continue dropping another 10 to 15 inches of rain across southern Mexico into Central America, adding to the threat of flooding and landslides.

On Wednesday, the Mexican army evacuated 138 people in Campeche after floodwaters threatened homes, and police reported water washing across highways.

Video from Hurricane Hunters showed lightning strikes inside the storm.

Cristobal is likely to become a disorganized tropical depression by Friday after spending time over land. It is forecast to turn north and start to move into the Gulf of Mexico Friday. By that time, the storm is expected to strengthen again.

As the storm moves northward in the Gulf of Mexico, those in Southern Texas and coastal Mississippi need to track this storm, as the current NHC forecast shows the center of Cristobal coming onshore into Louisiana. Conditions on the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts may start to deteriorate beginning Sunday morning.

Reaching hurricane status could happen as the storm moves over warm Gulf waters, but the official NHC forecast stops short of that for now.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the intensity and trajectory of Cristobal, so everyone who lives along the Gulf Coast should keep an eye on the latest forecasts.

Heavy rain, storm surge, strong winds and isolated tornadoes will all be possible as the system moves inland.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.