Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tropical Storm
Published

Tropical Storm Cristobal drenches Mexico, Gulf Coast impacts likely to arrive by Sunday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Thursday, June 4Video

National forecast for Thursday, June 4

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season weakened overnight, but is still threatening devastating flooding Thursday as it lingers over southern Mexico.

Tropical Storm Cristobal had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph Thursday morning, and was about 70 miles southeast of Ciudad del Carmen, moving southeast at 2 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Heavy rainfall, flooding and mudslides are possible for parts of southern Mexico and Central America.

2020 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON FORECAST: HERE ARE 3 BIG TAKEAWAYS

The storm is weakening after making landfall on Wednesday in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Campeche and will barely move over the next 24 hours.

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Cristobal. (Fox News)

Cristobal will continue dropping another 10 to 15 inches of rain across southern Mexico into Central America, adding to the threat of flooding and landslides.

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecast to continue to impact southern Mexico and Central America.

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecast to continue to impact southern Mexico and Central America. (Fox News)

On Wednesday, the Mexican army evacuated 138 people in Campeche after floodwaters threatened homes, and police reported water washing across highways.

Rain clouds hover over mountains in eastern Guatemala, Sunday, as tropical rains slammed the region.

Rain clouds hover over mountains in eastern Guatemala, Sunday, as tropical rains slammed the region. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Video from Hurricane Hunters showed lightning strikes inside the storm.

Cristobal is likely to become a disorganized tropical depression by Friday after spending time over land. It is forecast to turn north and start to move into the Gulf of Mexico Friday. By that time, the storm is expected to strengthen again.

TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL LASHES MEXICO, GULF COAST STATES LIKELY TO HAVE IMPACTS BY NEXT WEEK

As the storm moves northward in the Gulf of Mexico, those in  Southern Texas and coastal Mississippi need to track this storm, as the current NHC forecast shows the center of Cristobal coming onshore into Louisiana. Conditions on the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts may start to deteriorate beginning Sunday morning.

The forecast models on where Tropical Storm Cristobal is going next.

The forecast models on where Tropical Storm Cristobal is going next. (Fox News)

Reaching hurricane status could happen as the storm moves over warm Gulf waters, but the official NHC forecast stops short of that for now.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Tropical Storm Cristobal threatens US Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Cristobal threatens US Gulf Coast

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the intensity and trajectory of Cristobal, so everyone who lives along the Gulf Coast should keep an eye on the latest forecasts.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Heavy rain, storm surge, strong winds and isolated tornadoes will all be possible as the system moves inland.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.