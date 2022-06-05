Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm
Published

Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds

Tropical Storm Alex has already hit parts of Cuba, killing three and damaging dozens of homes

Associated Press
Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, was headed toward Bermuda on Sunday after dumping rain on parts of Florida, flooding some roads.

Alex reached tropical storm force after strengthening off Florida’s east coast early Sunday.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said at 8 a.m. ET that Alex had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was centered about 635 miles (1,020 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda.

It was moving to the northeast at 22 mph (35 kph) and was expected to pass near or just north of Bermuda on Monday. A tropical storm warning was in effect there.

FLORIDA TROPICAL DISTURBANCE BRINGS FLOODING, TORRENTIAL RAINFALL

Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. 

Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida.  (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Parts of South Florida experienced road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during these conditions is not recommended. It’s better to wait. Turn around, don’t drown," the city of Miami tweeted.

The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooded roadways.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the storm tested the system of drainage pumps the city recently installed as climate change has increasingly made flooding an issue in the low-lying area.

Palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Agatha pounds the southern coast of Mexico, in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca state, Mexico, May 30, 2022. 

Palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Agatha pounds the southern coast of Mexico, in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca state, Mexico, May 30, 2022.  (REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes)

"We moved the water off pretty quickly, but in some areas, obviously, it was really challenging," Gelber said. "There were some problems getting through on some streets. One of the main arteries was unpassable, but by and large water is dissipating."

Alex partially emerged from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico’s Pacific Coast last week, killing at least nine people and leaving five missing.

FLORIDA WILL BE IMPACTED BY TROPICAL DISTURBANCE AS SOUTHEAST, GULF COAST SEE THUNDERSTORM RISK

A shack is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Agatha in San Isidro del Palmar, Oaxaca state, Mexico, May 31, 2022. 

A shack is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Agatha in San Isidro del Palmar, Oaxaca state, Mexico, May 31, 2022.  (REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes)

In Cuba, the storm killed three people, damaged dozens of homes in Havana and cut off electricity in some areas, according to authorities. Heavy rainfall continued Saturday but was diminishing as the weather system moved away from the island.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicted rainfall up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was possible in South Florida, including the Florida Keys.