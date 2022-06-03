Expand / Collapse search
Florida will be impacted by tropical disturbance as Southeast, Gulf Coast see thunderstorm risk

Stormy weather will be possible along the High Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A tropical disturbance moving toward Florida will likely strengthen before making landfall this weekend.  

FLORIDA TO SEE FLOODING AS TROPICAL STORM OR DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM OVER GULF OF MEXICO

Heavy rain will fall over portions of central and southern Florida – including the Keys – through Saturday, with lingering rain and some storms on Sunday.  

Rain still to come for Florida

Rain still to come for Florida (Credit: Fox News)

Flash Flooding will be the biggest risk for this region.  

Florida flood alerts

Florida flood alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a front lingering along the Southeast and Gulf Coast will enhance the risk of showers and thunderstorms.

Florida tornado threat

Florida tornado threat (Credit: Fox News)

Stronger storms will be possible across the central and southern High Plains through Saturday morning, with the risk for strong winds and isolated tornadoes.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.