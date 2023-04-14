Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Trent Lehrkamp torture: Another Georgia teen says she was assaulted at same house of horrors

Georgia police, with help from the FBI, are probing at least three depraved attacks on Lehrkamp

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
13-year-old boy has stroke after using fentanyl-laced vape Video

13-year-old boy has stroke after using fentanyl-laced vape

Georgia mom Lynda Amos says her son will 'never be the same' after smoking a fentanyl-laced vape, causing him to have a stroke.

A Georgia teenager told police that she was assaulted at the same home where Trent Lehrkamp was tortured and left clinging to life on a hospital ventilator, Fox News Digital has learned.

Days before the horrific incident that left 19-year-old Lehrkamp unable to breathe on his own, the girl's mother called the Glynn County Police Department to report the attack.

"[The mother] stated that her daughter [victim] had been acting different the past week or so and then discovered that she had been assaulted at the [St. Simons Island] address," according to a March 26 police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Her daughter had gone to the home March 13 at 2 p.m. – about one week before Lehrkamp was allegedly spray-painted from head to toe and soaked in urine. 

GEORGIA TEEN SPEAKS OUT AFTER ALLEGED TORTURE BY GROUP OF BOYS LEAVES HIM HOSPITALIZED

Georgia police are investigating a disturbing assault involving Trent Lehrkamp, who was left hospitalized from the ordeal.

Georgia police are investigating a disturbing assault involving Trent Lehrkamp, who was left hospitalized from the ordeal. (Facebook)

A teen boy had allegedly used a white Orbeez gun to fire gel-filled rounds at her.

"She turned her back to him and yelled for him to stop," the incident report says.

That's when she noticed another boy filming the alleged assault on his phone. 

GEORGIA TEENS IN TRENT LEHRKAMP TORTURE IDENTIFIED BY POLICE, FAMILY ASKS FOR PRAYERS

The girl suffered "multiple raised red circular welts" on her back. 

"She was in shock for a moment and did not know what to do," she told police. The girl said she did not immediately report the bullying incident because the boy whose parents own the house wasn't home at the time.

A screenshot of a video showing Trent Lehrkamp getting sprayed with a hose as a group of minors socialize around him.

A screenshot of a video showing Trent Lehrkamp getting sprayed with a hose as a group of minors socialize around him. (Facebook)

Police were already investigating at least three assaults involving Lehrkamp, who is currently recovering at an out-of-state facility. 

Three teenagers left Lehrkamp at a hospital March 21 after he was allegedly forced to drink large amounts of alcohol and fed drugs, according to a police report.

TRENT LEHRKAMP HAZING: FBI JOINS GEORGIA PROBE AS DEPRAVED NEW DETAILS OF ABUSE EMERGE

A photo of the grotesque incident emerged on Snapchat showing Lehrkamp passed out in a chair covered in objects as four boys pose in the background. 

Georgia police are investigating the torture of Trent Lehrkamp, who is shown passed out in a chair before he was taken to the hospital.

Georgia police are investigating the torture of Trent Lehrkamp, who is shown passed out in a chair before he was taken to the hospital. (Facebook )

On another occasion, Lehrkamp is shown in a 10-second clip at the same home slumped over in a chair with a hose trained on him as minors can be seen socializing in the background. 

His father told police that on March 17 Lehrkamp returned from the same friend's house "covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk and spray paint."

Trent Lehrkamp with his father, sister and stepmother. He's recovering after spending more than a week in the hospital from a horrific assault. 

Trent Lehrkamp with his father, sister and stepmother. He's recovering after spending more than a week in the hospital from a horrific assault.  (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe drive has raised more than $132,000 to cover Lehrkamp's medical care. No one has been arrested for the attacks. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Glynn County Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them via phone or email: 912-264-1333 or 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.