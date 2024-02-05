Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

Travelers at Cincinnati airport may have been exposed to measles, Ohio health officials warn

Possible measles exposure last month at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
CDC issues 'dire' measles warning as new cases emerge Video

CDC issues 'dire' measles warning as new cases emerge

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the growing concerns about measles as new cases are reported in the Northeast and a recent study that found a protein could halt colon cancer.

Health officials in Ohio are warning of a possible measles exposure on Monday after a person traveled through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport over a weekend last month.

Those who traveled through Terminal A of the airport between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 may have been exposed to measles, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said in a news release.

"ODH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state and local health officials to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights," the agency said.

Health officials added that the warning comes "out of an abundance of caution" and is related to a Montgomery County child infected with measles whom health officials reported on Saturday. 

HEALTH OFFICIALS WARN OF POSSIBLE MEASLES EXPOSURE AT DULLES, RONALD REAGAN AIRPORTS

ODH is working to contact potentially exposed passengers. (Reuters/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Symptoms usually occur in two stages, beginning with a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough that starts between 7 and 14 days after exposure, health officials said.

The second stage starts three to five days later, appearing as a rash on the face that spreads to the rest of the body.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is highly effective: Dr. Janette Nesheiwat Video

THESE 8 HEALTH SCREENINGS SHOULD BE ON YOUR CALENDAR FOR 2024, ACCORDING TO DOCTORS 

Measles is designated as a childhood infection that is caused by a virus, according to Mayo Clinic. The highly contagious disease can be serious and even fatal for young children.

Measles virus

In this 3-D illustration, a measles virus is seen. (iStock)

The CDC recommends that people get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination to prevent infection.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier last month, health officials in Washington, D.C., issued a similar warning of a possible measles exposure at Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.