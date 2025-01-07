Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Transgender suspect charged with murder in blue city mailman's lunch break stabbing

Jaia Cruz accused of stabbing USPS carrier Ray Hodge III in NYC deli

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Trans suspect in mail carrier's stabbing murder escorted from NYPD precinct Video

Trans suspect in mail carrier's stabbing murder escorted from NYPD precinct

Jaia Cruz, also known as Alvin, allegedly stabbed an on-duty U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Thursday during a dispute while the two were waiting in line at a Manhattan deli. (FNTV)

A 24-year-old transgender New Yorker has been charged with murder for allegedly knifing a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in the stomach while he was waiting in line to buy lunch.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) identified the victim as Ray Hodge III, a 36-year-old postal carrier and father of two. Police said he suffered multiple stab wounds after an argument broke out while the two were standing in line. He was on duty at the time of the attack.

The suspect has been identified as Jaia Cruz, also known as Alvin. Video shows police escorting Cruz out of the NYPD's 28th Precinct on Thursday. 

The 6-foot-4-inch suspect's face was hidden inside a sweatshirt, and Cruz did not respond to shouted questions from reporters.

SUSPECT CHARGED IN FATAL STABBING OF POSTAL WORKER IN NYC DELI OVER SPOT IN LINE HAS HISTORY OF KNIFE VIOLENCE

Jaia Cruz, a 24 year old female was arrested in NYC after allegedly stabbing a postal worker

Cruz allegedly spit in the victim's face then drove the knife into his stomach in a fight that broke out over their places in line, according to the New York Post.

The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a deli on Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police found Hodge with multiple stab wounds to his torso, neck and arms, and he was rushed to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NYPD MAKES ARREST IN FATAL STABBING OF ON-DUTY POSTAL WORKER

Hodge's colleagues at the USPS remembered him as a "great, kind soul" on social media. 

Harlem Deli

The suspect, Cruz, has a criminal record that includes prior acts of knife violence, including a mugging.

Cruz was scheduled to return to court later today for arraignment.

As the New York case moves forward, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Postal Service's law enforcement arm, is asking anyone with additional information on the case to call investigators at 1-877-876-2455.

postal worker with NYPD

"The Postal Inspection Service takes matters involving the safety and wellbeing (sic) of postal service employees as a top priority," a USPIS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We are working diligently with the New York City Police Department on this investigation."

The slaying comes months after Chicago police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the ambush murder of a mail carrier in the Windy City. Octavia Redmond, 48, was killed on July 19 when the teen allegedly jumped out of a stolen SUV and opened fire, according to the USPIS.

She was also on duty at the time.

Jaia Cruz, a 24 year old female was arrested in NYC after allegedly stabbing a postal worker

"We know that we have to continue delivery every day. That's the motto: rain, sleet or snow we go," one of her colleagues, Elise Foster, told FOX 32 Chicago at the time. "We don't do bullets. We can't do them."

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

