Transgender suspect charged with murder in blue city mailman's lunch break stabbing

A 24-year-old transgender New Yorker has been charged with murder for allegedly knifing a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in the stomach while he was waiting in line to buy lunch.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) identified the victim as Ray Hodge III, a 36-year-old postal carrier and father of two. Police said he suffered multiple stab wounds after an argument broke out while the two were standing in line. He was on duty at the time of the attack.

The suspect has been identified as Jaia Cruz, also known as Alvin. Video shows police escorting Cruz out of the NYPD's 28th Precinct on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4-inch suspect's face was hidden inside a sweatshirt, and Cruz did not respond to shouted questions from reporters.

Cruz allegedly spit in the victim's face then drove the knife into his stomach in a fight that broke out over their places in line, according to the New York Post.

The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a deli on Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police found Hodge with multiple stab wounds to his torso, neck and arms, and he was rushed to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hodge's colleagues at the USPS remembered him as a "great, kind soul" on social media.

The suspect, Cruz, has a criminal record that includes prior acts of knife violence, including a mugging.

Cruz was scheduled to return to court later today for arraignment.

As the New York case moves forward, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Postal Service's law enforcement arm, is asking anyone with additional information on the case to call investigators at 1-877-876-2455.

"The Postal Inspection Service takes matters involving the safety and wellbeing (sic) of postal service employees as a top priority," a USPIS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We are working diligently with the New York City Police Department on this investigation."

The slaying comes months after Chicago police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the ambush murder of a mail carrier in the Windy City. Octavia Redmond, 48, was killed on July 19 when the teen allegedly jumped out of a stolen SUV and opened fire, according to the USPIS.

She was also on duty at the time.

"We know that we have to continue delivery every day. That's the motto: rain, sleet or snow we go," one of her colleagues, Elise Foster, told FOX 32 Chicago at the time. "We don't do bullets. We can't do them."

